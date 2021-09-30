What's coming to Netflix in October: Seinfeld, Night Teeth, Shameless, and more
Will the fall season in full effect, a wind of change blows through Netflix's offerings in October.
The big get here is all nine seasons of Seinfeld finally getting the Netflix boost. While the show had long been streaming elsewhere, Netflix has proven time and time again that it knows how to repackage a beloved project in a way that draws in more curious viewers that missed it the first time around.
A show that would know a little something about this is the U.S. version of Shameless, which aired on Showtime, but has long been one of the most bingeable shows Netflix offers. This coming month, the streaming service will host the eleventh and final season of the family dramedy, which concluded this past spring.
In terms of their original series, October marks the end of beloved teen comedy series On My Block as well. While the fourth season is the end of the road for Monse, Cesar, Ruby, and Jamal, it was announced recently that a spin-off titled Freeridge, taking place in the characters' neighborhood, is coming soon.
Finally, it being the month of Halloween, Netflix has made plans to have plenty of bone-chilling film and TV options to watch. One standout is the new original movie Night Teeth, where Jorge Lendeborg Jr. plays a young chauffeur that finds himself caught in the crossfire of a war between vampires and those that hunt them. Hard to not root for the vampires when they're played by actors like Megan Fox, Alexander Ludwig, and Sydney Sweeney.
Also, You is back for another edge-of-your-seat season, as is the spooky-yet-fantastical Locke and Key.
Look for the full list of what's coming to the service below, and make sure to also see what's leaving in October so you can make your viewing plans accordingly.
Coming Soon
A World Without
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
Call My Agent: Bollywood
Encounters: Season 1
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
Inspector Koo
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea
Oct. 1
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
Diana: The Musical
Forever Rich
The Guilty
MAID
Paik's Spirit
Scaredy Cats
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
Swallow
A Knight's Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li's Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It...
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
Oct. 3
Scissor Seven: Season 3
Upcoming Summer
Oct. 4
On My Block: Season 4
Oct. 5
Escape The Undertaker
Oct. 6
Bad Sport
Baking Impossible
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas
Love Is Blind: Brazil (new episodes weekly)
There's Someone Inside Your House
Oct. 7
The Billion Dollar Code
Sexy Beasts: Season 2
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2
Oct. 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm
Family Business: Season 3
Grudge / Kin
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
Pretty Smart
Oct. 9
Blue Period
Insidious: Chapter 2
Oct. 11
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
Going in Style
The King's Affection
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
Oct. 12
Bright: Samurai Soul
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
Mighty Express: Season 5
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
Oct. 13
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
Hiacynt
Love Is Blind: Brazil (new episodes weekly)
Reflection of You
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Oct. 14
Another Life: Season 2
In the Dark: Season 3
One Night in Paris
Oct. 15
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
Karma's World
Little Things: Season 4
My Name
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween
The Trip
You: Season 3
Oct. 16
Misfit: The Series
Victoria & Abdul
Oct. 19
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo
Oct. 20
Found
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3
Love Is Blind: Brazil (new episodes weekly)
Night Teeth
Stuck Together
Oct. 21
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
Insiders
Komi Can't Communicate
Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam
Sex, Love & goop
Oct. 22
Adventure Beast
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job
Little Big Mouth
Locke & Key: Season 2
Maya and the Three
More than Blue: The Series
Roaring Twenties
Oct. 24
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Oct. 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Oct. 26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped
Oct. 27
Begin Again
Hypnotic
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
Sintonia: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 8
Oct. 28
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3
The Motive
Oct. 29
Army of Thieves
Colin in Black & White
Dear Mother
Mythomaniac: Season 2
Roaring Twenties (new episodes)
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
The Time It Takes
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments