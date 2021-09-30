What's coming to Netflix in October: Seinfeld, Night Teeth, Shameless, and more

Will the fall season in full effect, a wind of change blows through Netflix's offerings in October.

The big get here is all nine seasons of Seinfeld finally getting the Netflix boost. While the show had long been streaming elsewhere, Netflix has proven time and time again that it knows how to repackage a beloved project in a way that draws in more curious viewers that missed it the first time around.

A show that would know a little something about this is the U.S. version of Shameless, which aired on Showtime, but has long been one of the most bingeable shows Netflix offers. This coming month, the streaming service will host the eleventh and final season of the family dramedy, which concluded this past spring.

In terms of their original series, October marks the end of beloved teen comedy series On My Block as well. While the fourth season is the end of the road for Monse, Cesar, Ruby, and Jamal, it was announced recently that a spin-off titled Freeridge, taking place in the characters' neighborhood, is coming soon.

Finally, it being the month of Halloween, Netflix has made plans to have plenty of bone-chilling film and TV options to watch. One standout is the new original movie Night Teeth, where Jorge Lendeborg Jr. plays a young chauffeur that finds himself caught in the crossfire of a war between vampires and those that hunt them. Hard to not root for the vampires when they're played by actors like Megan Fox, Alexander Ludwig, and Sydney Sweeney.

Also, You is back for another edge-of-your-seat season, as is the spooky-yet-fantastical Locke and Key.

Look for the full list of what's coming to the service below, and make sure to also see what's leaving in October so you can make your viewing plans accordingly.

Coming Soon

A World Without

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts

Call My Agent: Bollywood

Encounters: Season 1

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

Inspector Koo

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

Oct. 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

Diana: The Musical

Forever Rich

The Guilty

MAID

Paik's Spirit

Scaredy Cats

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

Swallow

A Knight's Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li's Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It...

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

Oct. 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3

Upcoming Summer

Oct. 4

On My Block: Season 4

Oct. 5

Escape The Undertaker

Oct. 6

Bad Sport

Baking Impossible

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas

Love Is Blind: Brazil (new episodes weekly)

There's Someone Inside Your House

Oct. 7

The Billion Dollar Code

Sexy Beasts: Season 2

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2

Oct. 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Family Business: Season 3

Grudge / Kin

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Pretty Smart

Oct. 9

Blue Period

Insidious: Chapter 2

Oct. 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2

Going in Style

The King's Affection

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

Oct. 12

Bright: Samurai Soul

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano

Mighty Express: Season 5

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Oct. 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate

Hiacynt

Love Is Blind: Brazil (new episodes weekly)

Reflection of You

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Oct. 14

Another Life: Season 2

In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris

Oct. 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle

The Four of Us

Karma's World

Little Things: Season 4

My Name

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween

The Trip

You: Season 3

Oct. 16

Misfit: The Series

Victoria & Abdul

Oct. 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo

Oct. 20

Found

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3

Love Is Blind: Brazil (new episodes weekly)

Night Teeth

Stuck Together

Oct. 21

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6

Insiders

Komi Can't Communicate

Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam

Sex, Love & goop

Oct. 22

Adventure Beast

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job

Little Big Mouth

Locke & Key: Season 2

Maya and the Three

More than Blue: The Series

Roaring Twenties

Oct. 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Oct. 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Oct. 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped

Oct. 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

Sintonia: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 8

Oct. 28

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3

The Motive

Oct. 29

Army of Thieves

Colin in Black & White

Dear Mother

Mythomaniac: Season 2

Roaring Twenties (new episodes)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

The Time It Takes

