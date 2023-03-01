What's new on Netflix in March 2023: The Hangover, Luther: Fallen Sun, Shadow and Bone season 2, more
As February winds down, Netflix has unveiled which movies and TV shows will be joining its service over the course of March. As usual, the lineup includes a lot of original content — including the second half of You season 4, Shadow and Bone season 2, and Idris Elba's return to his iconic detective with Luther: The Fallen Sun.
But there are plenty of non-Netflix originals coming to the streaming platform in March as well. All three Hangover movies arrive on the first of the month, and all three of Vin Diesel's Riddick movies (Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Riddick) come a few weeks later in the wake of the recent announcement that Diesel is set to return to the franchise with Riddick: Furya. As the Oscars approach, those rooting for Cate Blanchett and TÁR can check out her previous Oscar-nominated performance in Carol starting on March 20.
Below, check out the full list of new programs coming to Netflix this March.
March 1
Cheat
Tonight You're Sleeping With Me
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2
Big Daddy
Burlesque
Easy A
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
Little Angel: Volume 2
Magic Mike XXL
National Lampoon's Animal House
Open Season
Open Season 2
Out of Africa
Rango
Seven Years in Tibet
Sleepless in Seattle
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
The Other Boleyn Girl
March 2
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2
Karate Sheep
Masameer County: Season 2
Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
Sex/Life: Season 2
This Is Where I Leave You
March 3
Love at First Kiss
Next in Fashion: Season 2
Split the Root
March 4
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Divorce Attorney Shin
March 6
Ridley Jones: Season 5
March 7
World War Z
March 8
Faraway
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
March 9
You: Season 4, Part 2
March 10
The Glory Part 2
Have a Nice Day!
Luther: The Fallen Sun
Outlast
Rana Naidu
10 Minute Workouts: Volume 2
20 Minute Workouts: Volume 2
30 Minute Workouts: Volume 2
Abs & Core Volume 1
Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2
Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1
Fitness for Runners Volume 1
High-Intensity Training: Volume 2
Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1
Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1
Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1
Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1
Yoga Volume 1
Yoga with Xochil: Volume 1
March 14
Ariyoshi Assists
Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
March 15
The Law of the Jungle
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
March 16
The Chronicles of Riddick
Kick-Ass 2
Pitch Black
Riddick
Shadow and Bone: Season 2
Still Time
March 17
Dance 100
In His Shadow
Maestro in Blue
The Magician's Elephant
Noise
Sky High: The Series
March 20
Carol
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7
March 21
We Lost Our Human
March 22
Invisible City: Season 2
The Kingdom: Season 2
Waco: American Apocalypse
March 23
Johnny
The Night Agent
March 24
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Love Is Blind: Season 4
March 28
InuYasha: Seasons 4-5
Mae Martin: SAP
March 29
Emergency: NYC
Unseen
Wellmania
March 30
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke
Unstable
March 31
Copycat Killer
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5
Kill Boksoon
Love Is Blind: Season 4
Murder Mystery 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2
