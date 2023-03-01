What's new on Netflix in March 2023: The Hangover, Luther: Fallen Sun, Shadow and Bone season 2, more

Check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service next month.
By Christian Holub March 01, 2023 at 06:00 AM EST
Advertisement

As February winds down, Netflix has unveiled which movies and TV shows will be joining its service over the course of March. As usual, the lineup includes a lot of original content — including the second half of You season 4, Shadow and Bone season 2, and Idris Elba's return to his iconic detective with Luther: The Fallen Sun.

But there are plenty of non-Netflix originals coming to the streaming platform in March as well. All three Hangover movies arrive on the first of the month, and all three of Vin Diesel's Riddick movies (Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Riddick) come a few weeks later in the wake of the recent announcement that Diesel is set to return to the franchise with Riddick: Furya. As the Oscars approach, those rooting for Cate Blanchett and TÁR can check out her previous Oscar-nominated performance in Carol starting on March 20.

'The Hangover,' 'Luther: Fallen Sun,' and 'Shadow and Bone' season 2 are among the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in March 2023.
| Credit: Frank Masi/Warner Bros.; Netflix; Dávid Lukács/Netflix

Below, check out the full list of new programs coming to Netflix this March.

March 1

Cheat 

Tonight You're Sleeping With Me

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon's Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

March 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 

Karate Sheep 

Masameer County: Season 2 

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Sex/Life: Season 2 

This Is Where I Leave You

March 3

Love at First Kiss 

Next in Fashion: Season 2

Split the Root

March 4

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage 

Divorce Attorney Shin 

March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5

March 7

World War Z

March 8

Faraway 

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared 

March 9

You: Season 4, Part 2

March 10 

The Glory Part 2 

Have a Nice Day! 

Luther: The Fallen Sun 

Outlast 

Rana Naidu 

10 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

Fitness for Runners Volume 1

High-Intensity Training: Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil: Volume 1

March 14

Ariyoshi Assists 

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle 

March 15

The Law of the Jungle 

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

March 16

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 

Still Time 

March 17

Dance 100 

In His Shadow 

Maestro in Blue 

The Magician's Elephant

Noise 

Sky High: The Series

March 20

Carol

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7

March 21

We Lost Our Human

March 22

Invisible City: Season 2 

The Kingdom: Season 2 

Waco: American Apocalypse

March 23

Johnny

The Night Agent

March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 

Love Is Blind: Season 4 

March 28

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP

March 29 

Emergency: NYC

Unseen

Wellmania 

March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold 

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke 

Unstable 

March 31

Copycat Killer 

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

Kill Boksoon

Love Is Blind: Season 4

Murder Mystery 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content:

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com