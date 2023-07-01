What's new on Netflix in July 2023: They Cloned Tyrone, The Witcher, James Cameron's Titanic, and more
After June's TUDUM preview event, Netflix is moving forward with a jam-packed July. Just in time for the summer heat, the streamer is giving subscribers a couple dozen reasons to relax indoors.
Though Jamie Foxx is still recovering from his April medical complication, the actor's latest movie They Cloned Tyrone will hit the streamer in late July. The satirical sci-fi film follows an unlikely trio of heroes as they work to uncover the truth about a nefarious government conspiracy. Drug dealer Fontaine (John Boyega), booksmart sex worker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), and her smooth-talking pimp Slick Charles (Foxx) band together to investigate an underground lab where human clones are being manufactured.
While the first half of The Witcher season 3 debuted at the end of June, the climactic end to Henry Cavill's journey as Geralt will arrive in July. The upcoming season sees the core characters determined to protect Ciri (Freya Allen) from the monarchs, mages, and beasts out to capture the powerful princess of Cintra. Per the official synopsis, "They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."
As usual, another month of Netflix also brings a few blasts from the past. Among the titles to look out for is James Cameron's Titanic, the famous disaster film that's been top of mind recently. For action fans, the original Karate Kid trilogy arrives on July 1 as will the first three Rush Hour movies. If comedy is your preference, then prepare to celebrate the arrival of Bridesmaids. Meanwhile, Succession fans can stop missing Matthew Macfadyen and enjoy his take on Mr. Darcy in 2005's Pride and Prejudice.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV seasons coming to Netflix throughout June.
Undated
The Dragon Prince: Season 5
Dream
Kohrra
The Murderer
July 1
The Days
Bridesmaids
The Huntsman: Winter's War
Jumanji (1995)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark
ONE PIECE: TV Original 2
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Prom Night
Ray
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Uncle Buck
Warm Bodies
July 3
Little Angel: Volume 3
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
July 4
The King Who Never Was
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
July 5
Back to 15: Season 2
My Happy Marriage
WHAM!
July 6
Deep Fake Love
Gold Brick
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1
Wake Up, Carlo!
July 7
Fatal Seduction
Hack My Home
The Out-Laws
Seasons
July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2
Unknown: Killer Robots
July 11
Nineteen to Twenty
July 12
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar
Quarterback
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point
July 13
Burn the House Down
Devil's Advocate
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sonic Prime: Season 2
Survival of the Thickest
July 14
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
Bird Box Barcelona
Five Star Chef
Love Tactics 2
Too Hot to Handle: Season 5
July 15
Country Queen
Morphle 3D: Season 1
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1
July 16
Ride Along
July 17
Unknown: Cave of Bones
July 19
The (Almost) Legends
The Deepest Breath
July 20
Supa Team 4
Sweet Magnolias: Season 3
July 21
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
They Cloned Tyrone
July 24
Big Eyes
Dew Drop Diaries
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
July 25
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts
Sintonia: Season 4
July 26
Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
July 27
Happiness For Beginners
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders
Paradise
Today We'll Talk About That Day
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2
July 28
A Perfect Story
Captain Fall
D.P.: Season 2
Hidden Strike
How to Become a Cult Leader
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie
The Tailor: Season 2
July 29
The Uncanny Counter: Season 2
July 31
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content: