After June's TUDUM preview event, Netflix is moving forward with a jam-packed July. Just in time for the summer heat, the streamer is giving subscribers a couple dozen reasons to relax indoors.

Though Jamie Foxx is still recovering from his April medical complication, the actor's latest movie They Cloned Tyrone will hit the streamer in late July. The satirical sci-fi film follows an unlikely trio of heroes as they work to uncover the truth about a nefarious government conspiracy. Drug dealer Fontaine (John Boyega), booksmart sex worker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), and her smooth-talking pimp Slick Charles (Foxx) band together to investigate an underground lab where human clones are being manufactured.

While the first half of The Witcher season 3 debuted at the end of June, the climactic end to Henry Cavill's journey as Geralt will arrive in July. The upcoming season sees the core characters determined to protect Ciri (Freya Allen) from the monarchs, mages, and beasts out to capture the powerful princess of Cintra. Per the official synopsis, "They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."

As usual, another month of Netflix also brings a few blasts from the past. Among the titles to look out for is James Cameron's Titanic, the famous disaster film that's been top of mind recently. For action fans, the original Karate Kid trilogy arrives on July 1 as will the first three Rush Hour movies. If comedy is your preference, then prepare to celebrate the arrival of Bridesmaids. Meanwhile, Succession fans can stop missing Matthew Macfadyen and enjoy his take on Mr. Darcy in 2005's Pride and Prejudice.

Undated

The Dragon Prince: Season 5

Dream

Kohrra

The Murderer

July 1

The Days

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter's War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

July 3

Little Angel: Volume 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

July 4

The King Who Never Was

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

July 5

Back to 15: Season 2

My Happy Marriage

WHAM!

July 6

Deep Fake Love

Gold Brick

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1

Wake Up, Carlo!

July 7

Fatal Seduction

Hack My Home

The Out-Laws

Seasons

July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2

Unknown: Killer Robots

July 11

Nineteen to Twenty

July 12

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar

Quarterback

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point

July 13

Burn the House Down

Devil's Advocate

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic Prime: Season 2

Survival of the Thickest

July 14

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2

Bird Box Barcelona

Five Star Chef

Love Tactics 2

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5

July 15

Country Queen

Morphle 3D: Season 1

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

July 16

Ride Along

July 17

Unknown: Cave of Bones

July 19

The (Almost) Legends

The Deepest Breath

July 20

Supa Team 4

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3

July 21

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

They Cloned Tyrone

July 24

Big Eyes

Dew Drop Diaries

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine

July 25

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts

Sintonia: Season 4

July 26

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

July 27

Happiness For Beginners

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders

Paradise

Today We'll Talk About That Day

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2

July 28

A Perfect Story

Captain Fall

D.P.: Season 2

Hidden Strike

How to Become a Cult Leader

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie

The Tailor: Season 2

July 29

The Uncanny Counter: Season 2

July 31

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2

