See the full list of movies and TV departing the streaming service next month, including Zoolander and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

What's leaving Netflix in May: Downton Abbey, Happy Endings, Top Gun, and more

Hard as it is to believe, we're already almost a third of the way through 2022. With April winding down, it's time to look ahead to May — specifically, to what will be cycling on and off Netflix next month.

The streaming platform is losing some classics in the next month, including Downton Abbey. Plus, those eagerly awaiting the release of Top Gun: Maverick should take this time to rewatch Tony Scott's original Top Gun film with Tom Cruise before it departs Netflix on May 31.

Below, see the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in May.

Leaving Netflix in May Dame Maggie Smith, Damon Wayans, Jr., and Tom Cruise | Credit: Nick Briggs/PBS; Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; Everett Collection

Leaving May 1

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11

WWII in HD: Season 1

Leaving May 3

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

The Clovehitch Killer

Leaving May 12

Eye in the Sky

Leaving May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

Leaving May 23

Shot Caller

Leaving May 31

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year's Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil's Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander