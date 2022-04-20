What's leaving Netflix in May: Downton Abbey, Happy Endings, Top Gun, and more
Hard as it is to believe, we're already almost a third of the way through 2022. With April winding down, it's time to look ahead to May — specifically, to what will be cycling on and off Netflix next month.
The streaming platform is losing some classics in the next month, including Downton Abbey. Plus, those eagerly awaiting the release of Top Gun: Maverick should take this time to rewatch Tony Scott's original Top Gun film with Tom Cruise before it departs Netflix on May 31.
Below, see the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in May.
Leaving May 1
Colony: Seasons 1-3
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII in HD: Season 1
Leaving May 3
StartUp: Seasons 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer
Leaving May 12
Eye in the Sky
Leaving May 19
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
Leaving May 23
Shot Caller
Leaving May 31
Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
Chloe Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis the Menace
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year's Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil's Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolander
