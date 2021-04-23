What's leaving Netflix in May: Sherlock, Brokeback Mountain, The Help, and more
Check out the full list of movies and TV shows departing the streaming service next month.
The months roll on, which means it's time to take stock of what's coming and going from Netflix. The list of titles leaving the streaming service in May isn't terribly long, but it does contain some big names. Sherlock, for example, is leaving soon, so if you're trying to take a nostalgia trip back to 2010s Tumblr mindset, you don't have much more time.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV leaving Netflix in May.
May 1
Hoarders: Season 10
May 3
War Horse
May 5
Hangman
May 6
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout
May 7
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street
May 10
Quartet
May 14
Sherlock: Series 1-4
May 18
Trumbo
May 29
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week With Marilyn
The One I Love
May 31
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us From Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting…
