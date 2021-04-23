Check out the full list of movies and TV shows departing the streaming service next month.

What's leaving Netflix in May: Sherlock, Brokeback Mountain, The Help, and more

Credit: Robert Viglasky/Hartswood Films and BBC Wales for BBC One and MASTERPIECE; Everett Collection; Dale Robinette/Disney

The months roll on, which means it's time to take stock of what's coming and going from Netflix. The list of titles leaving the streaming service in May isn't terribly long, but it does contain some big names. Sherlock, for example, is leaving soon, so if you're trying to take a nostalgia trip back to 2010s Tumblr mindset, you don't have much more time.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV leaving Netflix in May.

May 1

Hoarders: Season 10

May 3

War Horse

May 5

Hangman

May 6

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

May 7

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

May 10

Quartet

May 14

Sherlock: Series 1-4

May 18

Trumbo

May 29

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week With Marilyn

The One I Love

May 31

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us From Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting…