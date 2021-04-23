LIVE

What's leaving Netflix in May: Sherlock, Brokeback Mountain, The Help, and more

Check out the full list of movies and TV shows departing the streaming service next month.

By Christian Holub
April 23, 2021 at 05:44 PM EDT
Credit: Robert Viglasky/Hartswood Films and BBC Wales for BBC One and MASTERPIECE; Everett Collection; Dale Robinette/Disney

The months roll on, which means it's time to take stock of what's coming and going from Netflix. The list of titles leaving the streaming service in May isn't terribly long, but it does contain some big names. Sherlock, for example, is leaving soon, so if you're trying to take a nostalgia trip back to 2010s Tumblr mindset, you don't have much more time.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV leaving Netflix in May.

May 1
Hoarders: Season 10

May 3
War Horse

May 5
Hangman

May 6
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout

May 7
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street

May 10
Quartet

May 14
Sherlock: Series 1-4

May 18
Trumbo

May 29
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week With Marilyn
The One I Love

May 31
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us From Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting…

