The SATC girls are packing up their stilettos and saying goodbye to the streaming service.

What's leaving Netflix in March: Inception, Sex and the City: The Movie, and more

As we get ready to say goodbye to winter climes (we hope!!), the time has also come to bid adieu to a stack of titles on Netflix.

Heading into March, the streaming service is cleaning house of some classic and casual flicks alike. Prepare to drink your cosmos alone as the Sex and the City ladies, their 2008 movie and 2010 sequel, head off into the horizon. Joining them is Molly's Game, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Silver Linings Playbook. Fans of trippy dream sequences and ambiguous endings will also be disappointed to learn that Inception will no longer be available to mess with your mind via Netflix, come March's end. Plus, get your last "You talkin' to me?"s out over the next few weeks, because Taxi Driver is also pulling out of its Netflix spot.

Image zoom Credit: Melissa Moseley SMPSP/Warner Bros.; Craig Blankenhorn/Warner Bros.; JOJO WHILDEN/Weinstein Company

See a full list of what's leaving and the dates they will depart below:

Leaving March 3.

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

Leaving March 7.

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 8.

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)

Leaving March 9.

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss's Daughter (2015)

Leaving March 10.

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

Leaving March 13.

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)

Leaving March 14.

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)

Leaving March 15.

Chicken Little (2005)

Leaving March 16.

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Leaving March 17.

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Leaving March 20.

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

Leaving March 22.

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

Leaving March 24.

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Leaving March 25.

Blood Father (2016)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Leaving March 26.

Ghost Rider (2007)

Leaving March 27.

Domino (2019)

Leaving March 30.

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3