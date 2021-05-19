What's leaving Netflix in June: Twin Peaks, Back to the Future, Hannibal, more
Check out the full list of movie and TV titles departing the streaming service next month.
Netflix's library cycles from month to month, but as this summer begins the streaming service is going to be losing some iconic titles.
June will see critically-acclaimed TV shows like Twin Peaks, Hannibal, and The Twilight Zone depart the platform, as well as blockbuster movies like Scarface and the Back to the Future trilogy. As Netflix produces ever more original content, its library of iconic existing film and TV diminishes.
Below, check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month.
Leaving June 1
Alone: Season 6
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving June 4
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
Leaving June 6
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Leaving June 9
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
Leaving June 17
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Leaving June 21
Dark Skies
Leaving June 26
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Leaving June 27
20th Century Women
Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
Leaving June 28
Bratz: The Movie
Leaving June 30
30 Minutes or Less
A Bridge Too Far
Acts of Violence
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bonnie and Clyde
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Enter the Dragon
Fiddler on the Roof
From Paris with Love
Gothika
Immortals
Invictus
Jason X
Leprechaun
Scarface
Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Roommate
The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
Training Day
Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
Two Weeks Notice
