Check out the full list of movie and TV titles departing the streaming service next month.

What's leaving Netflix in June: Twin Peaks, Back to the Future, Hannibal, more

Netflix's library cycles from month to month, but as this summer begins the streaming service is going to be losing some iconic titles.

June will see critically-acclaimed TV shows like Twin Peaks, Hannibal, and The Twilight Zone depart the platform, as well as blockbuster movies like Scarface and the Back to the Future trilogy. As Netflix produces ever more original content, its library of iconic existing film and TV diminishes.

Below, check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month.

Leaving June 1

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving June 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Leaving June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Leaving June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Leaving June 21

Dark Skies

Leaving June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Leaving June 27

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

Leaving June 28

Bratz: The Movie

Leaving June 30

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice