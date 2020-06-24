What's leaving Netflix in July: Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Incredibles 2, and more

By Ruth Kinane
June 24, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT
Netflix is bidding farewell to a variety of hit TV shows and films in July.

Fans of the Back to the Future franchise don't have much time left to, well, head back to the future with all three movies in the series leaving the streaming service at the end of the month. Other big movies departing Netflix include Solo: A Star Wars Story on July 8, The Incredibles 2 on July 29, and Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 28. Plus, E.T. heads home for good when E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial leaves on July 31. 

On the television front, you have less than two weeks to binge your way through five seasons of The Fosters before its July 5 departure.

Find the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in July below:

Leaving 7/4/20

Blue Valentine 

Leaving 7/5/20

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

Leaving 7/8/20

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving 7/9/20

47 Metres Down

Leaving 7/11/20

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy 

Ginger & Rosa

Locke 

The Spectacular Now 

Under the Skin

Leaving 7/12/20

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving 7/15/20

Forks Over Knives

Leaving 7/18/20

A Most Violent Year 

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child 

Room 

Tusk 

Leaving 7/21/20

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Leaving 7/25/20

Dark Places

Ex Machina 

Mississippi Grind

Leaving 7/26/20

Country Strong

Leaving 7/28/20

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her 

Leaving 7/29/20

The Incredibles 2

Leaving 7/31/20

Back to the Future 

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III 

Can't Hardly Wait

Casper 

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers 

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock 

Hitch

Jarhead 

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season 

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1 

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die 

Salt 

Scary Movie 2 

Searching for Sugar Man 

Sex and the City 2 

Stuart Little 

The Edge of Seventeen 

The Interview 

The Pianist 

The Pursuit of Happyness 

Twister 

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 

