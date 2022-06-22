What's leaving Netflix in July: 30 Rock, Deep Space Nine, The Social Network, and more

Check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving the streaming service this month.
By Christian Holub June 22, 2022 at 04:37 PM EDT
Summer rolls on, and so does the regular turnover at Netflix's content library. Over the course of July, several movies and TV shows will cycle off the streaming service — including classics like 30 Rock and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. So make sure you get your binging in now before they're gone!

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in July.

Leaving July 1

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Leaving July 6

Brick Mansions

Leaving July 7

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Leaving July 11

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Leaving July 14

The Brave

Leaving July 15

Radium Girls

Leaving July 19

Annabelle: Creation

Leaving July 21

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5

Leaving July 23

Django Unchained

Leaving July 25

Banana Split

Leaving July 31

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You've Got Mail

