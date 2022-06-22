What's leaving Netflix in July: 30 Rock, Deep Space Nine, The Social Network, and more
Summer rolls on, and so does the regular turnover at Netflix's content library. Over the course of July, several movies and TV shows will cycle off the streaming service — including classics like 30 Rock and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. So make sure you get your binging in now before they're gone!
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in July.
Leaving July 1
The Social Network
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Leaving July 6
Brick Mansions
Leaving July 7
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Leaving July 11
The Strangers: Prey at Night
Leaving July 14
The Brave
Leaving July 15
Radium Girls
Leaving July 19
Annabelle: Creation
Leaving July 21
Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5
Leaving July 23
Django Unchained
Leaving July 25
Banana Split
Leaving July 31
21
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
The Edge of Seventeen
Forrest Gump
Friday the 13th
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Lean on Me
Little Women
Love Actually
My Girl
Poms
Texas Chainsaw 3D
You've Got Mail
