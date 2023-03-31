What's leaving Netflix in April 2023: New Girl, Scott Pilgrim, Ash vs. Evil Dead, and more

By Christian Holub March 31, 2023 at 07:00 AM EDT
Spring is finally here, but, just as the seasons change, so do the offerings on our favorite streamers. As usual, Netflix will be shaking off a number of movies and TV shows in April to make room for the new titles it's onboarding.

April's crop of departures includes the Zooey Deschanel sitcom New Girl, Edgar Wright's comic adaptation/video game homage Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and all three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead starring Bruce Campbell.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix this April.

Leaving April 1

Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 3

What Lies Below

Leaving April 7

Hush

Leaving April 9

New Girl: Seasons 1-7

Leaving April 11

Married at First Sight: Season 10

Leaving April 12

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Leaving April 18

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5

Leaving April 20

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4

Leaving April 23

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Leaving April 24

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Leaving April 25

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5

Leaving April 27

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

Leaving April 28

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 30

Den of Thieves

Empire State

Leap Year

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

