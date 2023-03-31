What's leaving Netflix in April 2023: New Girl, Scott Pilgrim, Ash vs. Evil Dead, and more
Spring is finally here, but, just as the seasons change, so do the offerings on our favorite streamers. As usual, Netflix will be shaking off a number of movies and TV shows in April to make room for the new titles it's onboarding.
April's crop of departures includes the Zooey Deschanel sitcom New Girl, Edgar Wright's comic adaptation/video game homage Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and all three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead starring Bruce Campbell.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix this April.
Leaving April 1
Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 3
What Lies Below
Leaving April 7
Hush
Leaving April 9
New Girl: Seasons 1-7
Leaving April 11
Married at First Sight: Season 10
Leaving April 12
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Leaving April 18
Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5
Leaving April 20
The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4
Leaving April 23
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Leaving April 24
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Leaving April 25
The IT Crowd: Series 1-5
Leaving April 27
Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5
Leaving April 28
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 30
Den of Thieves
Empire State
Leap Year
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
