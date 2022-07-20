Now's the time to cram in some Mission: Impossible movies.

What's leaving Netflix in August: The Conjuring, Halloween, Titanic, and more

Like a farm-to-table restaurant, Netflix keeps its menu fresh. That means a number of new titles will tantalize come August, while others will retire to the content stables until Farmer Sarandos comes knocking again.

Did you know beloved CBS staple Major Dad was on Netflix? Well, you do now, and you have one month to watch all four seasons before they're (honorably) discharged. They'll spin off the service alongside seasons 35-37 of Wheel of Fortune.

Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in August.

Leaving Netflix: Titanic, Anchorman, The Dark Knight Rises, Credit: Everett Collection (3)

Leaving August 4

They've Gotta Have Us: Season 1

Leaving August 5

Screwball

Leaving August 7

We Summon the Darkness

Leaving August 9

Demonic

The Saint

Leaving August 10

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Leaving August 15

Endless Love

Selfless

Leaving August 20

The Conjuring

Leaving August 23

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5

Leaving August 23

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune: Seasons 35-37

Leaving August 25

Taxi Driver

The Visit

Leaving August 27

Wind River

Leaving August 30

In the Line of Fire

Leaving August 31

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Agatha Christie's Crooked House

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Cliffhanger

The Dark Knight Rises

The Departed

GoodFellas

Grown Ups

Halloween

Just Like Heaven

Kung Fu Panda 2

Major Dad: Seasons 1-4

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Premonition

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Titanic

We Are Marshall

Wyatt Earp

