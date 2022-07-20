What's leaving Netflix in August: The Conjuring, Halloween, Titanic, and more
Like a farm-to-table restaurant, Netflix keeps its menu fresh. That means a number of new titles will tantalize come August, while others will retire to the content stables until Farmer Sarandos comes knocking again.
Our apologies to the horror hounds, but, despite October lurking in the distant shadows, Netflix is purging itself of several eerie titles, including Halloween, The Conjuring, and The Visit, as well as A Nightmare on Elm Street and its 2010 remake. Grown Ups, a comedy some might classify as horror, is also leaving alongside the much funnier Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.
Did you know beloved CBS staple Major Dad was on Netflix? Well, you do now, and you have one month to watch all four seasons before they're (honorably) discharged. They'll spin off the service alongside seasons 35-37 of Wheel of Fortune.
Leaving August 4
They've Gotta Have Us: Season 1
Leaving August 5
Screwball
Leaving August 7
We Summon the Darkness
Leaving August 9
Demonic
The Saint
Leaving August 10
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Leaving August 15
Endless Love
Selfless
Leaving August 20
The Conjuring
Leaving August 23
Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5
Leaving August 23
The November Man
Wheel of Fortune: Seasons 35-37
Leaving August 25
Taxi Driver
The Visit
Leaving August 27
Wind River
Leaving August 30
In the Line of Fire
Leaving August 31
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
Agatha Christie's Crooked House
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Cliffhanger
The Dark Knight Rises
The Departed
GoodFellas
Grown Ups
Halloween
Just Like Heaven
Kung Fu Panda 2
Major Dad: Seasons 1-4
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Premonition
Public Enemies
Rise of the Guardians
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers
Titanic
We Are Marshall
Wyatt Earp
