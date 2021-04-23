Plus, the Back to the Future trilogy, and Selena: The Series: Part 2.

What's coming to Netflix in May: Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead and more Lucifer

The Tom Ellis-starring Lucifer is also back in May on Netflix with season 5B, which should see Lucy spending a little quality time with his brothers, Amenadiel, and Michael, and their dear old dad -- God.

"It takes him back to a very primal place, and his feelings are very raw," Ellis previously told EW. "I'm just so happy and so proud of what we've done. The first two episodes of the second half of season 5 are my two favorite episodes of the season, without a doubt."

Although there is no date just yet, Netflix recently announced that Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang's Master of None will return for season 3 this May (season 2 dropped in 2017). According to Variety, the new season is expected to be focused on Lena Waithe's character, Denise. Ansari previously addressed sexual misconduct allegations from 2018 in a Netflix comedy special, which hit the streaming platform in 2019.

In addition to all of the original content, Netflix will become the destination for Back to the Future trilogy fans looking to see all three movies about Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Emmett "Doc" Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and a time-traveling DeLorean in one place.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month.

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body (2020)

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best (1989)

Dead Again in Tombstone (2017)

Due Date (2010)

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Green Zone (2010)

Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)

JT LeRoy (2019)

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012)

Mystic River (2003)

Never Back Down (2008)

Notting Hill (1999)

Open Season (2006)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

S.M.A.R.T Chase (2017)

Scarface (1983)

Sitting in Limbo (2020)

Stargate (1994)

State of Play (2009)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Pelican Brief (1993)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege (1992)

Waist Deep (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

Selena: The Series: Part 2

Trash Truck: Season 2

May 5

Framing John DeLorean (2019)

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

May 6

Dead Man Down (2013)

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2

Jupiter's Legacy

Milestone

Monster (2021)

May 8

Mine (2016)

Sleepless (2017)

May 11

Money, Explained

May 12

Dance of the Forty One (2021)

Oxygen

The Upshaws

Castlevania: Season 4

Layer Cake (2004)

May 14

Ferry (2021)

Haunted: Season 3

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie (2021)

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

Move to Heaven

Halston

The Strange House

The Woman in the Window (2021)

May 16

Sleight (2016)

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson (2021)

May 19

The Last Days (1998)

Sabotage (2014)

Small Town Crime (2017)

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell (2021)

Special: Season 2

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

May 21

Army of the Dead (2021)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

The Neighbor: Season 2

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 25

Home (2015)

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (2021)

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (2021)

May 27

Black Space

Blue Miracle

Eden

Soy Rada: Serendipity

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble (2021)

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties