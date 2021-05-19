Here's what's coming to Netflix in June: Lupin, Elite, The Big Lebowski, and more
Netflix is bringing the heat in June with stacks of new and returning titles from the big and small screens.
Six new episodes of Lupin will drop June 11, as the second part of the show's first season. The fan-favorite French series follows the adventures of professional thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy), who fashions himself as a modern-day Arsène Lupin as he sets out on a mission to avenge his father's death.
On June 18, class is back in session at Las Encinas in Elite's season 4 premiere, and a flock of new students will be roaming the halls looking for drama. The Spanish series promises that "an onslaught of romantic entanglements," "intense rumors," and "a fresh mystery" lie ahead.
But you don't have to wait until then for some new content. Elite: Short Stories will debut four days earlier, featuring untold stories from the summer before the new school year.
If movies are more your speed, several classics will join Netflix's library at the top of the month including, Bad Teacher, Fools Rush In, Love Jones, Million Dollar Baby, Stand By Me, The Big Lebowski, and What Women Want.
Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix next month below.
June 1
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
June 2
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Kim's Convenience: Season 5
June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
Creator's File: GOLD
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
Summertime: Season 2
June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
Feel Good: Season 2
Sweet Tooth
Trippin' with the Kandasamys
Xtreme
June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
June 7
Vampire Academy
June 9
Awake
Fresh, Fried & Crispy
L.A.'s Finest: LA's Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle
June 10
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos
June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
Lupin: Part 2
Skater Girl
Trese
Wish Dragon
June 13
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
June 14
Elite Short Stories
June 15
FTA
Let's Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind
Workin' Moms: Season 5
June 16
Lowriders
Penguin Town
Silver Skates
June 17
Black Summer: Season 2
The Gift: Season 3
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Katla
Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
A Family
Elite: Season 4
Fatherhood
Jagame Thandhiram
The Rational Life
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
June 19
Nevertheless
June 22
This is Pop
June 23
Good on Paper
The House of Flowers: The Movie
Murder by the Coast
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
June 24
Godzilla Singular Point
The Naked Director: Season 2
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track
June 25
The A List: Season 2
The Ice Road
Sex/Life
June 26
Wonder Boy
June 28
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
June 29
StarBeam: Season 4
June 30
America: The Motion Picture
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
