Here's what's coming to Netflix in June: Lupin, Elite, The Big Lebowski, and more

Netflix is bringing the heat in June with stacks of new and returning titles from the big and small screens.

Six new episodes of Lupin will drop June 11, as the second part of the show's first season. The fan-favorite French series follows the adventures of professional thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy), who fashions himself as a modern-day Arsène Lupin as he sets out on a mission to avenge his father's death.

On June 18, class is back in session at Las Encinas in Elite's season 4 premiere, and a flock of new students will be roaming the halls looking for drama. The Spanish series promises that "an onslaught of romantic entanglements," "intense rumors," and "a fresh mystery" lie ahead.

But you don't have to wait until then for some new content. Elite: Short Stories will debut four days earlier, featuring untold stories from the summer before the new school year.

If movies are more your speed, several classics will join Netflix's library at the top of the month including, Bad Teacher, Fools Rush In, Love Jones, Million Dollar Baby, Stand By Me, The Big Lebowski, and What Women Want.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix next month below.

June 1

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Kim's Convenience: Season 5

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator's File: GOLD

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

Summertime: Season 2

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Feel Good: Season 2

Sweet Tooth

Trippin' with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7

Vampire Academy

June 9

Awake

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

L.A.'s Finest: LA's Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle

June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Lupin: Part 2

Skater Girl

Trese

Wish Dragon

June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

June 14

Elite Short Stories

June 15

FTA

Let's Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind

Workin' Moms: Season 5

June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town

Silver Skates

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2

The Gift: Season 3

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18

A Family

Elite: Season 4

Fatherhood

Jagame Thandhiram

The Rational Life

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 19

Nevertheless

June 22

This is Pop

June 23

Good on Paper

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Murder by the Coast

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point

The Naked Director: Season 2

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track

June 25

The A List: Season 2

The Ice Road

Sex/Life

June 26

Wonder Boy

June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4

June 30

America: The Motion Picture

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork