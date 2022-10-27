What's new on Netflix in November 2022: Wednesday, Key & Peele, Manifest, and more
This November is going to be a big month for Netflix. As usual, the streaming service refreshes its library every month, adding new movies and TV shows while getting rid of others.
This November will see the launch of highly-anticipated new Netflix projects like Wednesday (Tim Burton's take on the Addams Family) and the new season of Manifest (which the platform saved after it was canceled by NBC). But there are also some old favorites returning as well. Anyone excited by the reunion of Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key on the new Netflix animated film Wendell & Wild should rejoice that the first three seasons of Key & Peele are coming to the streaming service in the first days of the new month.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month.
Nov. 1
Attack on Finland
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
Dolphin Tale
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6
Key & Peele: Season 1
Key & Peele: Season 2
Key & Peele: Season 3
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
The Mask of Zorro
Mile 22
Moneyball
Notting Hill
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Still Alice
The Takeover
Think Like a Man
Top Gear: Season 31
Training Day
Up in the Air
Young Royals: Season 2
Nov. 2
The Final Score
Killer Sally
Nov. 3
Blockbuster
The Dragon Prince: Season 4
Panayotis Pascot: Almost
Nov. 4
Buying Beverly Hills
Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman
Enola Holmes 2
The Fabulous
Lookism
Manifest: Season 4 Part 1
Nov. 5
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste
Nov. 6
Captain Phillips
Nov. 7
Deepa & Anoop: Season 2
Nov. 8
Behind Every Star
The Claus Family 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks
Triviaverse
Nov. 9
Angels & Demons
The Crown: Season 5
FIFA Uncovered
The Railway Man
The Soccer Football Movie
Nov. 10
Falling for Christmas
Lost Bullet 2
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith
Warrior Nun: Season 2
Nov. 11
Ancient Apocalypse
Capturing the Killer Nurse
Don't Leave
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under
Goosebumps
Is That Black Enough for You?!?
Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Monica, O My Darling
My Father's Dragon
Nov. 14
Stutz
Teletubbies
Nov. 15
Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure
Run for the Money
Nov. 16
In Her Hands
The Lost Lotteries
Mind Your Manners
Off Track
Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo
The Wonder
Nov. 17
1899
Bantú Mama
Christmas with You
Dead to Me: Season 3
I Am Vanessa Guillen
Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
Nov. 18
The Cuphead Show!: Part 3
Elite: Season 6
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5
Inside Job: Part 2
Reign Supreme
Slumberland
Somebody
The Violence Action
Nov. 21
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday
StoryBots: Answer Time
Nov. 22
LEGO City Adventures: Season 4
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Nov. 23
The Boxtrolls
Blood, Sex & Royalty
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
Lesson Plan
The Swimmers
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border
The Unbroken Voice
Wednesday
Who's a Good Boy?
Nov. 24
First Love
The Noel Diary
Southpaw
The Vanishing
Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Nov. 25
Blood & Water: Season 3
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
Nov. 28
The Action Pack Saves Christmas
Nov. 29
The Creature Cases: Season 2
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic
Nov. 30
A Man of Action
My Name Is Vendetta
The Lost Patient
Snack VS. Chef
Take Your Pills: Xanax
