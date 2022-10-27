What's new on Netflix in November 2022: Wednesday, Key & Peele, Manifest, and more

This November is going to be a big month for Netflix. As usual, the streaming service refreshes its library every month, adding new movies and TV shows while getting rid of others.

This November will see the launch of highly-anticipated new Netflix projects like Wednesday (Tim Burton's take on the Addams Family) and the new season of Manifest (which the platform saved after it was canceled by NBC). But there are also some old favorites returning as well. Anyone excited by the reunion of Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key on the new Netflix animated film Wendell & Wild should rejoice that the first three seasons of Key & Peele are coming to the streaming service in the first days of the new month.