What's new on Netflix in November 2022: Wednesday, Key & Peele, Manifest, and more

Here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service next month.
By Christian Holub October 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Wednesday

This November is going to be a big month for Netflix. As usual, the streaming service refreshes its library every month, adding new movies and TV shows while getting rid of others.

This November will see the launch of highly-anticipated new Netflix projects like Wednesday (Tim Burton's take on the Addams Family) and the new season of Manifest (which the platform saved after it was canceled by NBC). But there are also some old favorites returning as well. Anyone excited by the reunion of Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key on the new Netflix animated film Wendell & Wild should rejoice that the first three seasons of Key & Peele are coming to the streaming service in the first days of the new month.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month.

Nov. 1

Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6

Key & Peele: Season 1

Key & Peele: Season 2

Key & Peele: Season 3

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

The Takeover

Think Like a Man

Top Gear: Season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air

Young Royals: Season 2

Nov. 2

The Final Score

Killer Sally

Nov. 3

Blockbuster

The Dragon Prince: Season 4

Panayotis Pascot: Almost

Nov. 4

Buying Beverly Hills

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman 

Enola Holmes 2 

The Fabulous

Lookism 

Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 

Nov. 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste

Nov. 6

Captain Phillips

Nov. 7

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2

Nov. 8

Behind Every Star

The Claus Family 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks

Triviaverse

Nov. 9

Angels & Demons

The Crown: Season 5

FIFA Uncovered

The Railway Man

The Soccer Football Movie

Nov. 10

Falling for Christmas 

Lost Bullet 2 

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith 

Warrior Nun: Season 2 

Nov. 11

Ancient Apocalypse 

Capturing the Killer Nurse

Don't Leave 

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under 

Goosebumps

Is That Black Enough for You?!? 

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Monica, O My Darling 

My Father's Dragon 

Nov. 14

Stutz

Teletubbies

Nov. 15

Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police 

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure 

Run for the Money 

Nov. 16

In Her Hands 

The Lost Lotteries 

Mind Your Manners

Off Track 

Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo 

The Wonder 

Nov. 17

1899 

Bantú Mama

Christmas with You 

Dead to Me: Season 3 

I Am Vanessa Guillen 

Pepsi, Where's My Jet? 

Nov. 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 

Elite: Season 6 

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 

Inside Job: Part 2 

Reign Supreme 

Slumberland

Somebody

The Violence Action 

Nov. 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

StoryBots: Answer Time

Nov. 22

LEGO City Adventures: Season 4

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Nov. 23

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty 

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm 

Lesson Plan 

The Swimmers 

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border 

The Unbroken Voice

Wednesday 

Who's a Good Boy? 

Nov. 24

First Love 

The Noel Diary 

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Nov. 25

Blood & Water: Season 3

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

Nov. 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas 

Nov. 29

The Creature Cases: Season 2

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic

Nov. 30

A Man of Action 

My Name Is Vendetta 

The Lost Patient 

Snack VS. Chef 

Take Your Pills: Xanax

