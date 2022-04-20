See the full list of TV and film titles streaming soon.

What's coming to Netflix in May: Stranger Things, a new season of Outlander, and more

May is just around the corner — and for many devoted fans, that means only one thing: Stranger Things is back. After two years, the hit Netflix series returns May 27 with the first half of season 4, and if the trailers are any indication, the new episodes promise a wild, 80s-filled, spooky ride with our favorite Hawkins residents (and new California resident Eleven.) According to showrunner Matt Duffer, viewers will "learn more this season than we ever have about our mythology" — so get your countdowns and fanny packs ready, because May 27 is right around the corner.

Elsewhere on the television side, new seasons of Outlander and The Circle come to the streaming service. Outlander's arrival comes just in time for you to binge all the episodes and catch up on season 6, which is currently airing on Starz.

For the film buffs, Netflix is throwing it back to the 90's with some classics: Forrest Gump, You've Got Mail, and When Harry Met Sally. Parents looking for kid programming are also in luck: from the first season of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, to Blippi's Adventures, there's plenty of new content to keep your child entertained during those days when you just need to turn on the television.

For the full list of movie and TV titles coming to Netflix in May, see below.

Coming to Netflix May What's coming to Netflix in May: 'Stranger Things,' a new season of 'Outlander,' and more

May 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You've Got Mail

May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2

May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

May 4

40 Years Young

The Circle: Season 4

El marginal: Season 5

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

Summertime: Season 3

May 5

Blood Sisters

Clark

The Pentaverate

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies

May 6

Along for the Ride

Maraduke

The Sound of Magic

Thar

The Takedown

Welcome to Eden

May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Workin' Moms: Season 6

42 Days of Darkness

Brotherhood: Season 2

The Circle: Season 4

Operation Mincemeat

Our Father

The Getaway King

May 12

Maverix

Savage Beauty

May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2

The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri

The Lincoln Lawyer

New Heights

Senior Year

May 14

Borrego

May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

May 16

Blippi's Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden

May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2

May 18

The Circle: Season 4

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

The Perfect Family

Toscana

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3

May 19

A Perfect Pairing

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

The G Word with Adam Conover

Insiders: Season 2

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived

May 20

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

Wrong Side of the Tracks

May 22

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2

Godspeed

Sea of Love

May 25

The Circle: Season 4

Larva Pendant

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5

May 26

Insiders: Season 2

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1