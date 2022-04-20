What's coming to Netflix in May: Stranger Things, a new season of Outlander, and more
May is just around the corner — and for many devoted fans, that means only one thing: Stranger Things is back. After two years, the hit Netflix series returns May 27 with the first half of season 4, and if the trailers are any indication, the new episodes promise a wild, 80s-filled, spooky ride with our favorite Hawkins residents (and new California resident Eleven.) According to showrunner Matt Duffer, viewers will "learn more this season than we ever have about our mythology" — so get your countdowns and fanny packs ready, because May 27 is right around the corner.
Elsewhere on the television side, new seasons of Outlander and The Circle come to the streaming service. Outlander's arrival comes just in time for you to binge all the episodes and catch up on season 6, which is currently airing on Starz.
For the film buffs, Netflix is throwing it back to the 90's with some classics: Forrest Gump, You've Got Mail, and When Harry Met Sally. Parents looking for kid programming are also in luck: from the first season of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, to Blippi's Adventures, there's plenty of new content to keep your child entertained during those days when you just need to turn on the television.
For the full list of movie and TV titles coming to Netflix in May, see below.
May 1
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You've Got Mail
May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2
May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
May 4
40 Years Young
The Circle: Season 4
El marginal: Season 5
Meltdown: Three Mile Island
Summertime: Season 3
May 5
Blood Sisters
Clark
The Pentaverate
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies
May 6
Along for the Ride
Maraduke
The Sound of Magic
Thar
The Takedown
Welcome to Eden
May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes
May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War
May 10
Outlander: Season 5
Workin' Moms: Season 6
42 Days of Darkness
Brotherhood: Season 2
The Circle: Season 4
Operation Mincemeat
Our Father
The Getaway King
May 12
Maverix
Savage Beauty
May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2
The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri
The Lincoln Lawyer
New Heights
Senior Year
May 14
Borrego
May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4
May 16
Blippi's Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden
May 17
The Future Diary: Season 2
May 18
The Circle: Season 4
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
Love on the Spectrum U.S.
The Perfect Family
Toscana
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3
May 19
A Perfect Pairing
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
The G Word with Adam Conover
Insiders: Season 2
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived
May 20
Ben Is Back
F*ck Love Too
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
Wrong Side of the Tracks
May 22
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2
Godspeed
Sea of Love
May 25
The Circle: Season 4
Larva Pendant
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5
May 26
Insiders: Season 2
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3
May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1
May 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal
May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Related content:
Comments