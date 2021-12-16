See the full list of movie and TV titles coming to the streamer next year.

What's coming to Netflix in January: Interview With the Vampire, a new season of Ozark, and more

New year, new Netflix titles.

As the year comes to a close, Netflix released a new set of film and TV titles set to premiere on the streamer service in January 2022.

In movies, Interview with the Vampire, the 1994 gothic horror film starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Kirsten Dunst will drop on Jan. 1, allowing horror fans to sink their teeth into the classic as they continue to mourn the loss of renowned author Anne Rice, whose 1976 novel served as the basis of the film. For classic rom-com enthusiasts, Julia Roberts' Runaway Bride will also be available to stream on the first day of the New Year.

In TV, Queer Eye's grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness' Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness premieres on Jan. 28; inspired by his podcast of the same name, the series will follow Van Ness as he consults with experts on topics he's curious about. For a more gritty title, tune into the fourth season of Ozark on Jan. 21 to watch Jason Bateman evade a drug cartel as his family bursts at the seams.

Coming to Netflix January From left to right: 'Interview With the Vampire,' 'Ozark,' and 'Runaway Bride' | Credit: Everett Collection; Netflix; Everett Collection

For the full list of movie and TV titles coming to the streamer service next year, see below. Happy streaming.

Coming soon

All Of Us Are Dead

I Am Georgina

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Jan. 1

Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

Jan. 4

Action Pack

Jan. 5

Four to Dinner

Rebelde

Jan. 6

The Club: Part 2

The Wasteland

Jan. 7

Hype House

Johnny Test: Season 2

Jan. 10

Undercover: Season 3

Jan. 11

Dear Mother

Jan. 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster

Jan. 13

Brazen

Chosen

The Journalist

Photocopier

Jan. 14

After Life: Season 3

Archive 81

Blippi: Adventures

Blippi's School Supply Scavenger Hunt

The House

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

This Is Not a Comedy

Jan. 16

Phantom Thread

Jan. 17

After We Fell

Jan. 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble

Jan. 19

El marginal: Season 4

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

Juanpis González - The Series

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3

Jan. 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream

The Royal Treatment

Jan. 21

American Boogeywoman

Munich - The Edge of War

My Father's Violin

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2

Summer Heat

That Girl Lay Lay

Jan. 24

Three Songs for Benazir

Jan. 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Jan. 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery

Jan. 28

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Feria: The Darkest Light

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Home Team

In From the Cold

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

