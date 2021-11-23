See the full list of movie and TV titles coming to the streaming platform next month.

What's coming to Netflix in December: Power of the Dog, new seasons of The Witcher, Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai

The holidays are almost upon us, and the month of December also means that a slew of new television and movie offerings on Netflix is also upon us.

On the television front, get ready to dive back into the fashion world when the second season of Emily in Paris premieres on Dec. 22. For those who prefer a more fantastical escape outside of Europe, they can binge The Witcher when the second season of the Henry Cavill fantasy series premieres Dec. 17. Plus, the fourth season of Cobra Kai is also due out on Dec. 31, a perfect New Year's Eve treat.

Coming to Netflix December From left, Netflix's "The Witcher," "Power of the Dog," and "Emily in Paris." | Credit: Jay Maidment/Netflix; KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX; Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

And don't worry — if you're someone looking for holiday-specific titles, you won't have a shortage of options. From holiday-themed episodes of The Great British Baking Show (which you can catch starting Dec.3) to a ton of original Netflix films premiering throughout all 31 days of the month, the streamer has something for everyone this holiday season.

Look for the full list of what's coming to the service below, and make sure to also see what's leaving in December to make your viewing plans accordingly.

Coming Soon

Decoupled

Dec. 1

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Kayko and Kokosh

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2

Lost in Space: Season 3

Power of the Dog

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool's Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Dec. 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes

Escalona: Season 1

Single All The Way

The Whole Truth

Dec. 3

Cobalt Blue

Coming Out Colton

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4

Mixtape

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Dec. 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

Dec. 6

David and the Elves

Voir

Dec. 7

Centaurworld: Season 2

Go Dog Go: Season 2

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Dec. 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Dec. 9

Asakusa Kid

Bonus Family: Season 4

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

Dec. 10

Anonymously Yours

Aranyak

Back to the Outback

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

The Shack

Still out of my League

Two

The Unforgivable

Dec. 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy

Dec. 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

Dec. 13

Eyes in the Sky

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

The Giver

The Hand of God

Marsha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Marsha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Dec. 14

The Future Diary

Russell Howard: Lubricant

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

A Naija Christmas

Aggretsuko: Season 4

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Dec. 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming

The Witcher: Season 2

Dec. 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Oldboy

Dec. 19

What Happened in Oslo

Dec. 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

Dec. 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Grumpy Christmas

Dec. 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2

Dec. 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas

Don't Look Up

Minnal Murali

The Silent Sea

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2

Vicky and Her Mystery

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Dec. 25

Single's Inferno

Jimmy Car: His Dark Material

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis

Dec. 26

Lulli

Dec. 28

Word Party Presents: Math!

Dec. 29

Anxious People

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Dec. 30

Kitz

Hila and the Mountain King

Dec. 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4

The Lost Daughter

Queer Eye: Season 6

Stay Close

Seal Team

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.