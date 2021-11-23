What's coming to Netflix in December: Power of the Dog, new seasons of The Witcher, Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai
See the full list of movie and TV titles coming to the streaming platform next month.
The holidays are almost upon us, and the month of December also means that a slew of new television and movie offerings on Netflix is also upon us.
For movies, look out for Jane Campion's Power of the Dog on Dec. 1, which has already made a prominent splash on the awards season circuit. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons as brothers who run a ranch in Montana in the 1920s, the drama also features Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
On the television front, get ready to dive back into the fashion world when the second season of Emily in Paris premieres on Dec. 22. For those who prefer a more fantastical escape outside of Europe, they can binge The Witcher when the second season of the Henry Cavill fantasy series premieres Dec. 17. Plus, the fourth season of Cobra Kai is also due out on Dec. 31, a perfect New Year's Eve treat.
And don't worry — if you're someone looking for holiday-specific titles, you won't have a shortage of options. From holiday-themed episodes of The Great British Baking Show (which you can catch starting Dec.3) to a ton of original Netflix films premiering throughout all 31 days of the month, the streamer has something for everyone this holiday season.
Look for the full list of what's coming to the service below, and make sure to also see what's leaving in December to make your viewing plans accordingly.
Coming Soon
Decoupled
Dec. 1
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
Kayko and Kokosh
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2
Lost in Space: Season 3
Power of the Dog
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool's Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Dec. 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes
Escalona: Season 1
Single All The Way
The Whole Truth
Dec. 3
Cobalt Blue
Coming Out Colton
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4
Mixtape
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Dec. 5
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
Dec. 6
David and the Elves
Voir
Dec. 7
Centaurworld: Season 2
Go Dog Go: Season 2
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Dec. 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
Dec. 9
Asakusa Kid
Bonus Family: Season 4
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
Dec. 10
Anonymously Yours
Aranyak
Back to the Outback
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)
Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
The Shack
Still out of my League
Two
The Unforgivable
Dec. 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy
Dec. 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
Dec. 13
Eyes in the Sky
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
The Giver
The Hand of God
Marsha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Marsha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Dec. 14
The Future Diary
Russell Howard: Lubricant
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Dec. 16
A California Christmas: City Lights
A Naija Christmas
Aggretsuko: Season 4
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef
Dec. 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
The Witcher: Season 2
Dec. 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Oldboy
Dec. 19
What Happened in Oslo
Dec. 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
Dec. 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
Grumpy Christmas
Dec. 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Dec. 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick
Dec. 24
1000 Miles from Christmas
Don't Look Up
Minnal Murali
The Silent Sea
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
Vicky and Her Mystery
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Dec. 25
Single's Inferno
Jimmy Car: His Dark Material
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis
Dec. 26
Lulli
Dec. 28
Word Party Presents: Math!
Dec. 29
Anxious People
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
Dec. 30
Kitz
Hila and the Mountain King
Dec. 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4
The Lost Daughter
Queer Eye: Season 6
Stay Close
Seal Team
