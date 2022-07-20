What's coming to Netflix in August: The Sandman, Day Shift, and more
After having a huge July, thanks to the return of Stranger Things, Netflix will continue to pump out highly-anticipated titles in August as it hopes to close out the summer with some more big hits. First up is their Neil Gaiman series, The Sandman, which will star Tom Sturridge as the titular Sandman who must fight to restore balance in the realm of dreams.
Next up will be the Jamie Foxx vampire comedy, Day Shift. Combining vibes from Buffy and Shaun of the Dead, the film centers around a pool cleaner (Foxx)...who is secretly a highly-trained vampire hunter.
On top of their original content, the streamer is also adding tons of fan-favorite films for August, like the original trilogies for both Spider-Man and Men in Black, as well as Space Jam and the hit 80s comedy, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, among others.
For the full list of movie and TV titles coming to Netflix in August, see below.
August 1
28 Days Later
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Big Tree City
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black III
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 13
Polly Pocket: Season 4, Part 2
She's Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear: Seasons 29-30
The Town
Woman in Gold
August 2
Flight
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse
August 3
Buba
Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99
Don't Blame Karma!
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2
August 4
Lady Tamara
Kakegurui Twin
Super Giant Robot Brothers
Wedding Season
August 5
Carter
Darlings
The Informer
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Sandman
Skyfall
August 6
Reclaim
August 7
Riverdale: Season 6
August 8
Code Name: Emporer
Team Zenko Go: Season 2
August 9
I Just Killed My Dad
The Nice Guys
August 10
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist
Heartsong
Indian Matchmaking: Season 2
Instant Dream Home
Iron Chef Brazil
Locke & Key: Season 3
School Tales The Series
August 11
Dope
DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story
August 12
13: The Musical
A Model Family
Day Shift
Never Have I Ever: Season 3
August 15
Ancient Aliens: Season 4
Deepa & Anoop
Learn to Swim
August 16
Untold: Volume 2, The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist
August 17
High Heat
Junior Baking Show: Season 6
Look Both Ways
Royalteen
Unsuspicious
August 18
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3
Inside the Mind of a Cat
Tekken: Bloodline
August 19
The Cuphead Show!: Part 2
Echos
The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)
Glow Up: Season 4
Kleo
The Next 365 Days
August 20
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar
August 21
A Cowgirl's Song
August 23
Chad and JT Go Deep
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1
August 24
Lost Ollie
Mo
Queer Eye: Brazil
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
Selling the OC
Under Fire
Watch Out, We're Mad
August 25
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3
History 101: Season 2
Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure
That's Amor
August 26
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way
Loving Adults
Ludik
Me Time
Seoul Vibe
August 29
Under Her Control
Mighty Express: Season 7
August 30
I am a Killer: Season 3
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul
August 31
Club América vs Club América
Family Secrets
I Came By
