Back to school and back to binge-watching as Netflix unveils its streaming lineup for August.

What's coming to Netflix in August: The Sandman, Day Shift, and more

After having a huge July, thanks to the return of Stranger Things, Netflix will continue to pump out highly-anticipated titles in August as it hopes to close out the summer with some more big hits. First up is their Neil Gaiman series, The Sandman, which will star Tom Sturridge as the titular Sandman who must fight to restore balance in the realm of dreams.

Next up will be the Jamie Foxx vampire comedy, Day Shift. Combining vibes from Buffy and Shaun of the Dead, the film centers around a pool cleaner (Foxx)...who is secretly a highly-trained vampire hunter.

On top of their original content, the streamer is also adding tons of fan-favorite films for August, like the original trilogies for both Spider-Man and Men in Black, as well as Space Jam and the hit 80s comedy, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, among others.

For the full list of movie and TV titles coming to Netflix in August, see below.

August 1

28 Days Later

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Big Tree City

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black III

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4, Part 2

She's Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Seasons 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

August 2

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse

August 3

Buba

Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99

Don't Blame Karma!

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2

August 4

Lady Tamara

Kakegurui Twin

Super Giant Robot Brothers

Wedding Season

August 5

Carter

Darlings

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Sandman

Skyfall

August 6

Reclaim

August 7

Riverdale: Season 6

August 8

Code Name: Emporer

Team Zenko Go: Season 2

August 9

I Just Killed My Dad

The Nice Guys

August 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist

Heartsong

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2

Instant Dream Home

Iron Chef Brazil

Locke & Key: Season 3

School Tales The Series

August 11

Dope

DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

August 12

13: The Musical

A Model Family

Day Shift

Never Have I Ever: Season 3

August 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop

Learn to Swim

August 16

Untold: Volume 2, The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

August 17

High Heat

Junior Baking Show: Season 6

Look Both Ways

Royalteen

Unsuspicious

August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3

Inside the Mind of a Cat

Tekken: Bloodline

August 19

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2

Echos

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)

Glow Up: Season 4

Kleo

The Next 365 Days

August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar

August 21

A Cowgirl's Song

August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1

August 24

Lost Ollie

Mo

Queer Eye: Brazil

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

Selling the OC

Under Fire

Watch Out, We're Mad

August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3

History 101: Season 2

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure

That's Amor

August 26

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

Loving Adults

Ludik

Me Time

Seoul Vibe

August 29

Under Her Control

Mighty Express: Season 7

August 30

I am a Killer: Season 3

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

August 31

Club América vs Club América

Family Secrets

I Came By

