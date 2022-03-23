See the full list of TV and film titles streaming soon.

What's coming to Netflix in April: Russian Doll, Anatomy of a Scandal, and the final episodes of Grace and Frankie

It's officially spring and in celebration, Netflix is bringing the television and movie goods to households around the world. And for those who missed Natasha Lyonne's Nadia Vulvokov, you're in luck: April will finally see the return of Russian Doll, as the wildly popular comedy-drama officially kicks off its second season on April 20. New offerings on the streamer also include the premiere of Anatomy of a Scandal, the British anthology drama series based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Vaughn and adapted by David E. Kelley. Starring Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Rupert Friend (Homeland), the show follows Friend's James Whitehouse and his wife Sophie (Miller) when their privileged life is turned upside down after a secret scandal comes to light. It premieres on the streaming platform April 15.

And get ready for the long-awaited return of the hit series Grace and Frankie — the final episodes of Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda's female-fronted adventures premieres April 29.

On the film side, Netflix subscribers can look forward to watching the Blade trilogy series (maybe to get you pumped for an eventual Blade film in the MCU?) as well as 1967's Bonnie and Clyde and the always entertaining Sherlock Holmes duology starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. For the full list of movie and TV titles coming to Netflix in April, see below.

Russian Doll, Anatomy of a Scandal and Grace and Frankie Natasha Lyonne in 'Russian Doll,' Rupert Friend in 'Anatomy of a Scandal' and Jane Fonda in 'Grace and Frankie' | Credit: Netflix (2); Saeed Adyani/Netflix

April 1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Battle: Freestyle

The Bubble

Captain Nova

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

Forever Out of My League

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2

The Last Bus

Tomorrow

Trivia Quest

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly's Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It...

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something's Gotta Give

We The Animals

April 4

Better Call Saul: Season 5

April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

April 6

Furioza

Green Mothers' Club

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

April 7

Queen of the South: Season 5

Return to Space

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

April 8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass

Dirty Lines

Elite: Season 5

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2

Metal Lords

Tiger & Bunny 2

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

April 9

My Liberation Notes

Our Blues

April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

April 12

Hard Cell

The Creature Cases

April 13

Almost Happy: Season 2

Our Great National Parks

Smother-in-Law

Today We Fix the World

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

April 14

Ultraman: Season 2

April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal

Choose or Die

Heirs to the Land

Mai

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Man of God

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

April 19

Battle Kitty

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

April 20

The Marked Heart

Russian Doll: Season 2

The Turning Point

Yakamoz S-245

April 21

All About Gila

He's Expecting

April 22

Along for the Ride

Heartstopper

Selling Sunset: Season 5

The Seven Lives of Lea

April 25

Big Eyes

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal

April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Silverton Siege

April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Bubble

April 29

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes

Honeymoon with My Mother

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2

Rumspringa

YOUTH v GOV

