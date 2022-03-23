What's coming to Netflix in April: Russian Doll, Anatomy of a Scandal, and the final episodes of Grace and Frankie
It's officially spring and in celebration, Netflix is bringing the television and movie goods to households around the world. And for those who missed Natasha Lyonne's Nadia Vulvokov, you're in luck: April will finally see the return of Russian Doll, as the wildly popular comedy-drama officially kicks off its second season on April 20. New offerings on the streamer also include the premiere of Anatomy of a Scandal, the British anthology drama series based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Vaughn and adapted by David E. Kelley. Starring Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Rupert Friend (Homeland), the show follows Friend's James Whitehouse and his wife Sophie (Miller) when their privileged life is turned upside down after a secret scandal comes to light. It premieres on the streaming platform April 15.
And get ready for the long-awaited return of the hit series Grace and Frankie — the final episodes of Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda's female-fronted adventures premieres April 29.
On the film side, Netflix subscribers can look forward to watching the Blade trilogy series (maybe to get you pumped for an eventual Blade film in the MCU?) as well as 1967's Bonnie and Clyde and the always entertaining Sherlock Holmes duology starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. For the full list of movie and TV titles coming to Netflix in April, see below.
April 1
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Battle: Freestyle
The Bubble
Captain Nova
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
Forever Out of My League
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2
The Last Bus
Tomorrow
Trivia Quest
A Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly's Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It...
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something's Gotta Give
We The Animals
April 4
Better Call Saul: Season 5
April 5
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
April 6
Furioza
Green Mothers' Club
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
April 7
Queen of the South: Season 5
Return to Space
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
April 8
Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1
Dancing on Glass
Dirty Lines
Elite: Season 5
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2
Metal Lords
Tiger & Bunny 2
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
April 9
My Liberation Notes
Our Blues
April 10
The Call
Nightcrawler
April 12
Hard Cell
The Creature Cases
April 13
Almost Happy: Season 2
Our Great National Parks
Smother-in-Law
Today We Fix the World
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
April 14
Ultraman: Season 2
April 15
Anatomy of a Scandal
Choose or Die
Heirs to the Land
Mai
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1
April 16
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4
Man of God
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season 5
April 19
Battle Kitty
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
April 20
The Marked Heart
Russian Doll: Season 2
The Turning Point
Yakamoz S-245
April 21
All About Gila
He's Expecting
April 22
Along for the Ride
Heartstopper
Selling Sunset: Season 5
The Seven Lives of Lea
April 25
Big Eyes
April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal
April 27
Bullsh*t The Game Show
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
Silverton Siege
April 28
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
Bubble
April 29
Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes
Honeymoon with My Mother
Ozark: Season 4 Part 2
Rumspringa
YOUTH v GOV
