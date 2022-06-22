Sun's out, buns out — and your remote should be too. Here are all the TV shows and films premiering next month.

What's coming to Netflix in July: Stranger Things 4: Volume 2, The Gray Man, and more

Sun's out, buns out — and your remote control should be too.

Netflix has released a supersized list of TV shows and films debuting in July as viewers beat the heat indoors.

The highly anticipated final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 arrive July 1, featuring more trouble from Hawkins villain Vecna and the magical song stylings of art-pop icon Kate Bush. Meanwhile, Lana Condor's upcoming limited series Boo, Bitch also brings the scares (but mostly the laughs) when it comes to haunt us July 8. The series follows a high school senior (Condor) who finally decides to live it up after playing it safe for the past four years — only to wake up the next morning and discover she's a ghost.

Speaking of ghosts, Sandra Oh's new supernatural thriller Umma, a movie about a single mother haunted by her own dead mother, premieres July 16. Elsewhere on the film front, directors Joe and Anthony Russo make their Netflix debut July 22 with The Gray Man. In it, Ryan Gosling plays the CIA's most skilled mercenary, who becomes a target for assassins around the globe after he uncovers some damning agency secrets. Regé-Jean Page, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas also star in the adaptation of Mark Greaney's novel.

See the full list of movie and TV titles coming to Netflix in July below.

Coming to Netflix in July Sadie Sink in 'Stranger Things'; Lana Condor in 'Boo, Bitch'; Regé-Jean Page in 'The Gray Man' | Credit: Netflix; Erik Voake/Netflix; Paul Abell/Netflix

July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me if You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

July 3

Blair Witch

July 4

Leave No Trace

July 6

Control Z: Season 3

Girl in the Picture

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

King of Stonks

Uncle From Another World

July 7

The Flash: Season 8

Karma's World: Season 3

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

July 8

Boo, Bitch

Capitani: Season 2

Dangerous Liaisons

How to Build a Sex Room

Incantation

Jewel

The Longest Night

Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls

The Sea Beast

July 10

12 Strong

July 11

For Jojo

Valley of the Dead

July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks

How to Change Your Mind

My Daughter's Killer

July 13

Big Timber: Season 2

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

Hurts Like Hell

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

Sintonia: Season 3

Under the Amalfi Sun

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Resident Evil

July 15

Alba

Country Queen

Farzar

Love Goals (Jaadugar)

Mom, Don't Do That!

Persuasion

Remarriage & Desires

Uncharted

July 16

Umma

July 18

Live Is Life

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read

Too Old for Fairy Tales

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain't for the Weak

July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2

Virgin River: Season 4

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5

July 22

Blown Away: Season 3

The Gray Man

ONE PIECE

July 25

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5

July 26

August: Osage County

DI4RIES

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA

July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Pipa

Rebelde: Season 2

July 28

A Cut Above

Another Self

Keep Breathing

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2

Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time

The Entitled

Fanático

Purple Hearts

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

Uncoupled

July 31

The Wretched

