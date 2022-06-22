What's coming to Netflix in July: Stranger Things 4: Volume 2, The Gray Man, and more
Sun's out, buns out — and your remote control should be too.
Netflix has released a supersized list of TV shows and films debuting in July as viewers beat the heat indoors.
The highly anticipated final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 arrive July 1, featuring more trouble from Hawkins villain Vecna and the magical song stylings of art-pop icon Kate Bush. Meanwhile, Lana Condor's upcoming limited series Boo, Bitch also brings the scares (but mostly the laughs) when it comes to haunt us July 8. The series follows a high school senior (Condor) who finally decides to live it up after playing it safe for the past four years — only to wake up the next morning and discover she's a ghost.
Speaking of ghosts, Sandra Oh's new supernatural thriller Umma, a movie about a single mother haunted by her own dead mother, premieres July 16. Elsewhere on the film front, directors Joe and Anthony Russo make their Netflix debut July 22 with The Gray Man. In it, Ryan Gosling plays the CIA's most skilled mercenary, who becomes a target for assassins around the globe after he uncovers some damning agency secrets. Regé-Jean Page, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas also star in the adaptation of Mark Greaney's novel.
See the full list of movie and TV titles coming to Netflix in July below.
July 1
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me if You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
July 3
Blair Witch
July 4
Leave No Trace
July 6
Control Z: Season 3
Girl in the Picture
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
King of Stonks
Uncle From Another World
July 7
The Flash: Season 8
Karma's World: Season 3
VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
July 8
Boo, Bitch
Capitani: Season 2
Dangerous Liaisons
How to Build a Sex Room
Incantation
Jewel
The Longest Night
Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls
The Sea Beast
July 10
12 Strong
July 11
For Jojo
Valley of the Dead
July 12
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
How to Change Your Mind
My Daughter's Killer
July 13
Big Timber: Season 2
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!
Hurts Like Hell
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
Sintonia: Season 3
Under the Amalfi Sun
July 14
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Resident Evil
July 15
Alba
Country Queen
Farzar
Love Goals (Jaadugar)
Mom, Don't Do That!
Persuasion
Remarriage & Desires
Uncharted
July 16
Umma
July 18
Live Is Life
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read
Too Old for Fairy Tales
July 19
David A. Arnold: It Ain't for the Weak
July 20
Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2
Virgin River: Season 4
July 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5
July 22
Blown Away: Season 3
The Gray Man
ONE PIECE
July 25
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5
July 26
August: Osage County
DI4RIES
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
Street Food: USA
July 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3
The Most Hated Man on the Internet
Pipa
Rebelde: Season 2
July 28
A Cut Above
Another Self
Keep Breathing
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation
July 29
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time
The Entitled
Fanático
Purple Hearts
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
Uncoupled
July 31
The Wretched
