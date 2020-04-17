Image zoom Netflix (2)

To the amusement of everyone who has been personally victimized by a Regina George comes Too Hot to Handle, a Netflix social experiment where 10 influencers vye for the chance to win $100,000 on an island full of booze and private rooms. The goal? Keep your pants up! No sex or physical relationships of any kind.

It’s a lot to try to understand, so EW is here to help answer all the questions you may have step-by-step.

How many episodes of Too Hot to Handle are there?

All eight episodes are out now, each about 40 minutes long. We're introduced to the 10 contestants when they arrive not knowing about the no-sex challenge. After a party, they are given the tragic news. Boo hoo.

What's the prize, and how do people win it?

The prize is $100,000, although how to win it is more of a mystery. It's not exactly clear whether one person will win the money, if a new couple will win the money, or if the remaining group at the end will get the money?

How do you keep track of every single kiss on the show?

Let's introduce you to Lana, basically a cone-shaped Alexa that first breaks the news to the contestants that they won't be getting frisky any time soon. Lana every day on the retreat brings the 20-somethings together to go over what offenses they have made. A quick makeout can dock $3,000 from the total amount, while full-blown sex can tally up to $25,000. Just watch the tab grow. It'll happen in a matter of time, just like with your college buddy at happy hour.

Um, what do they do on the island if they can't do anything fun?!

Great question. Lana schedules a series of workshops for the contestants. This ranges from building trust with one another through Shibari, the art of Japanese rope bondage, or bringing someone to point a mirror at their vagina. Yup, that's right. Get in touch with yourself, without touching yourself.

Also, you can technically still get in relationships with people! You just have to stick to cuddling and kisses on the cheek.

Seriously, no fun?

Okay, there are some exceptions. At one point in the middle of the show, the producers introduce watches that light up green when someone shows personal growth. A person is able to break the rules without losing money while it's still on. You're welcome.

Who are the contestants?

Glad you asked! While there are a few add-ons throughout the season, Too Hot to Handle focuses on 10 contestants. Take a look at their bios and photos below.

The Women

Rhonda, a 27-year-old single mother from Atlanta

Nicole, a 23-year-old from Ireland

Fun fact: Nicole previously worked on yachts hosting Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and Jay Z, according to Netflix.

Chloe, a 19-year-old from Essex

Haley, a 20-year-old business student from Florida

Francesca, a 25-year-old influencer from Canada

Fun fact: According to Netflix, Francesca once dated Diplo.

The Guys

Harry, a 21-year-old from Australia

Matthew, a 29-year-old from Colorado

Sharron, a 25-year-old personal trainer from New Jersey

Fun fact: Sharron was once crowned Mr. Pennsylvania 2018, according to Netflix.

David, a 28-year-old former rugby player from London.

Fun fact: His ex-girlfriend is Scarlett Byrne, an actress who was in Harry Potter and is now engaged to Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper, according to Netflix.

Kelz, a 27-year-old senior recruit consultant from London

