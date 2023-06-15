"Guillermo is taking no prisoners," Harvey Guillén said of the familiar familiar.

It's Guillermo's turn to turn in the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 trailer

Everyone's favorite hundreds-year-old vampire roommates navigating the modern world are back for a fifth season.

The trailer for season 5 of FX's critically acclaimed comedy What We Do in the Shadows has risen.

“WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS” -- “Private School” -- Season 4, Episode 5 (Airs August 2) — Pictured (Left to Right): Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Kayvan Novak as Nandor. Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, and Kayvan Novak on 'What We Do in the Shadows' | Credit: Russ Martin: FX

In season 5, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo (Matt Berry), whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through.

"We pick up right where we left off," Guillén told EW during his 2023 Pride cover interview. "Guillermo is done waiting for his turn. Guillermo is taking matters into his own hands. And Guillermo is taking no prisoners. It's just like, 'We're done.' The clock is ticking."

Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin (Mark Proksch) pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Check out the trailer below:

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 premieres July 13 on FX.

