"The whole idea of becoming a vampire is becoming a vampire at a young age, where you're still youthful," explains the actor, who currently graces EW's 2023 Pride cover.

Harvey Guillén teases What We Do in the Shadows season 5: 'Guillermo is taking matters into his own hands'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 4 finale of What We Do in the Shadows, "Sunrise, Sunset."

In case you need a refresher before season 5 of FX's What We Do in the Shadows returns on July 13: We last saw Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) leaving the house, looking to hire a random vampire to turn him after four seasons of waiting for Nandor (Kayvan Novak) to give him the bite he's been craving. This all sounding... familiar? (Had to.)

So, did Guillermo get turned into a vampire in between seasons? Guillén, EW's current cover star, says no — at least not yet.

"We pick up right where we left off," the actor says as part of his 2023 Pride cover interview. "Guillermo is done waiting for his turn. Guillermo is taking matters into his own hands. And Guillermo is taking no prisoners. It's just like, 'We're done.' The clock is ticking."

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo in What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Harvey Guillén on 'What We Do in the Shadows' | Credit: Russ Martin: FX

"The whole idea of becoming a vampire is becoming a vampire at a young age, where you're still youthful," he explains. "I mean, look at the familiars who were never made to vampires in the past seasons — it's kind of disappointing. We had [Jack O'Connell's] Benjy, who was like 86 and saying 'He's going to make me a vampire anytime soon...' Guillermo is like, 'I don't want that.'"

"And that's kind of a metaphor for life," he continues. "We put off that vacation, we put off talking to that person that we have a crush on. It's 'later, later.' And then the clock is ticking and later never comes. Then you're stuck with no dreams and aspirations. You look back at a life and you think, 'Man, I wish I would've done this sooner.' So I think that's just for everyone in general. We never want to look back and have regrets that we didn't do it sooner. So you have a crush on someone? Tell them. If you want to change jobs, change it. If you want to quit your job, quit it. What are you waiting for? Start living your life now. Shut that off and breathe."

Harvey Guillén Harvey Guillén for EW's 2023 Pride cover | Credit: Bronson Farr for EW

Guillén has a similar philosophy when it comes to being queer and proud, something he discusses at length in his new EW cover story interview.

"We're always trying to please a person who's not satisfied with who we are," says the actor, who also stars in the groundbreaking Blue Beetle movie later this summer. "But we have no one to please but ourselves. And when you realize that all that matters is that you're happy with who you are when you look in the mirror, then everyone else can go F off."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: