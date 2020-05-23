What We Do in the Shadows renewed for season 3 at FX

Get ready to spend another season in the shadows.

Ahead of the season 2 finale, FX has renewed vampire comedy series What We Do in the Shadows for a third season. The series has been popular with critics and viewers alike; season 2 has averaged 3.2 million total viewers for the first six episodes, up 25 percent over season 1, according to a press release.

"We're incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” FX president of original programming Nick Grad said in a statement. "Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV."

The FX series is based on Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's 2014 mockumentary film of the same name, and stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guillén. The show follows a group of vampire roommates and their human companion. Season 2 has also featured Haley Joel Osment and Mark Hamill as guest stars.

"I would've been happy just visiting the set, they certainly didn't need me to come in and mess it up somehow. But I thought I would check out the script and see what they had in mind," Hamill told EW of his guest appearance. "I expected the role to be like the next-door neighbor or someone who works at the Department of Motor Vehicles. When I read I was going to play a vampire, I just about shot out of my chair. What a great honor!"

What We Do in the Shadows airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.