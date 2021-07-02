What to Watch: From Twitter to the big screen with Zola, and the frights of Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Maybe you're looking for respite from the record heat waves hitting the U.S this week. Or maybe you just really miss the movies. Whether you're going out or staying in, EW has the solution to all your viewing dilemmas in our latest What to Watch episode.

First up is the wild A24 flick Zola. The film, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival last year, is based on a 148-tweet Twitter thread, and stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough in a tale of strippers, road tripping, Florida, a pimp named X (Colman Domingo), and Succession's Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun).

"It turns into this strange, dark, twisty-turny, sex trafficking adventure, which sounds disturbing — and it is disturbing — but it's also extremely watchable and strangely funny," EW assistant features editor Mary Sollosi says of the film, which hits theaters Friday.

She adds, "I can't really think of anything to compare it to. It strikes me as very original, and I think part of what's so great about it is that it doesn't just adapt the story in the tweets, it adapts the medium in which it was told, too."

Netflix's Fear Street: 1994 Colman Domingo in 'Zola' and a scene from 'Fear Street Part 1: 1994' | Credit: Anna Kooris / A24 Films; netflix

Kids of the '90s, horror fans, and trilogy lovers can also rejoice as the EW crew discusses Netflix's Fear Street Part 1: 1994, which hits the streamer Friday. The first of three slasher movies based on legendary author R.L. Stine's Fear Street book series, the film follows a group of teens from Shadyside, Ohio, who make some chilling discoveries about tragedies that have plagued their town for years.

"It's a cruel, fun little slasher movie that happens where we have this group of teenagers running around trying to solve the mystery of these deaths that are now happening [in the town] again," EW digital news writer Tyler Aquilina explains, adding that it's "very reminiscent of Scream."

For more on Zola and Fear Street Part 1: 1994, watch the video above.

