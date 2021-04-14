What to Watch on Wednesday: The Circle (and Lance Bass?) log on for season 2

The Circle

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Each season of The Circle has its calling card. Whether you've watched the vicious backstabbing in the U.K version, the catfish-hunting season 1 of the U.S. Circle, or the frankly all-too-sweet Brazil season, no one can guess how players will strategize until the first message is sent. On season two with the U.S. contestants, players quickly choose sides in a war between loyalty and strategy. The Circle also adds in a sprinkle of spontaneity by bringing NYSNC's Lance Bass into the mix, leaving us wondering which eliminated contestant will go meet the boy-bander first. —Omar Sanchez

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

While she might not have known it as she was living through it, Corinne Foxx's childhood was destined to be a future TV show. Inspired by her relationship with her multi-hyphenate father, Jamie Foxx, the new, aptly titled Netflix sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! stars Jamie as Brian, the owner of a cosmetic company and single father to Sasha (Kyla-Drew), as well as a slew of other characters — akin to his In Living Color days. "We didn't want him to play himself, and what's more embarrassing than your dad doing makeup all the time?" jokes Corinne, 27, who opted to stay behind the camera as an executive producer, believing the "prime conflict" comes in the teenage years. "Brian really wants to understand [Sasha] so badly and be there for her — and he maybe goes to extreme lengths to do so." —Derek Lawrence

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Nick Cannon, a.k.a. the artist formerly known as Bulldog, returns to his original digs on The Masked Singer (we'll miss you Niecy Nash!). In EW's exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode, the panelists welcome back one of their own with a tribute song to Cannon and his "sparkly shoes." During the Group A Finals, we'll also find out who advances to the Super 8, and the last Wildcard enters the competition. —Rachel Yang

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Niecy Nash's all-time favorite binge-watch, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Nova: Picture a Scientist — PBS

8 p.m.

Tough as Nails (season finale) — CBS

Kung Fu — The CW

Mark of a Serial Killer (Serial Killer Week episode) — Oxygen

8:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

9 p.m.

Game of Talents — Fox

Bargain Block (series debut) — HGTV

Living With a Serial Killer (series debut / Serial Killer Week) — Oxygen

9:30 p.m.

Call Your Mother — ABC

10 p.m.

Snowfall — FX

*times are ET and subject to change