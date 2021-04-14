What to Watch on Wednesday: The Circle (and Lance Bass?) log on for season 2
Also, Jamie Foxx becomes a sitcom dad in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! and Nick Cannon returns to The Masked Singer.
The Circle
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
Each season of The Circle has its calling card. Whether you've watched the vicious backstabbing in the U.K version, the catfish-hunting season 1 of the U.S. Circle, or the frankly all-too-sweet Brazil season, no one can guess how players will strategize until the first message is sent. On season two with the U.S. contestants, players quickly choose sides in a war between loyalty and strategy. The Circle also adds in a sprinkle of spontaneity by bringing NYSNC's Lance Bass into the mix, leaving us wondering which eliminated contestant will go meet the boy-bander first. —Omar Sanchez
Related content:
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
While she might not have known it as she was living through it, Corinne Foxx's childhood was destined to be a future TV show. Inspired by her relationship with her multi-hyphenate father, Jamie Foxx, the new, aptly titled Netflix sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! stars Jamie as Brian, the owner of a cosmetic company and single father to Sasha (Kyla-Drew), as well as a slew of other characters — akin to his In Living Color days. "We didn't want him to play himself, and what's more embarrassing than your dad doing makeup all the time?" jokes Corinne, 27, who opted to stay behind the camera as an executive producer, believing the "prime conflict" comes in the teenage years. "Brian really wants to understand [Sasha] so badly and be there for her — and he maybe goes to extreme lengths to do so." —Derek Lawrence
Related content:
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Nick Cannon, a.k.a. the artist formerly known as Bulldog, returns to his original digs on The Masked Singer (we'll miss you Niecy Nash!). In EW's exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode, the panelists welcome back one of their own with a tribute song to Cannon and his "sparkly shoes." During the Group A Finals, we'll also find out who advances to the Super 8, and the last Wildcard enters the competition. —Rachel Yang
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Niecy Nash's all-time favorite binge-watch, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Nova: Picture a Scientist — PBS
8 p.m.
Tough as Nails (season finale) — CBS
Kung Fu — The CW
Mark of a Serial Killer (Serial Killer Week episode) — Oxygen
8:30 p.m.
Home Economics — ABC
9 p.m.
Game of Talents — Fox
Bargain Block (series debut) — HGTV
Living With a Serial Killer (series debut / Serial Killer Week) — Oxygen
9:30 p.m.
Call Your Mother — ABC
10 p.m.
Snowfall — FX
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments