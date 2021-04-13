What to Watch on Tuesday: Big Sky is back with a super-sized midseason premiere

The Resident

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

The Resident returns with a spring premiere that'll have fans deep in their feelings — which is pretty much where we've been all season. Conrad Ricamora's Jake Wong is stepping more into the spotlight, revealing his relationship with stepfather Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) is warming up amid a heart-wrenching personal battle. On a lighter note, Pravesh (Manish Dayal) finally discovers whether or not he's the father of a royal baby, resolving the big cliffhanger from the fall finale. Series producers continue to lean into large overtures of love, going big in this episode in ways we can't describe without giving away an underwater surprise. Cain (Morris Chestnut) is still struggling with his physical therapy sessions, though a newfound friend is helping him connect with a more human side of him viewers hadn't been privy to just yet. Could this be a turning point for him? And more importantly, will this push him to do something about the destruction he unleashed on Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) before it's too late? —Rosy Cordero

Big Sky

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC

Big Sky returns for its super-sized two-hour spring premiere with two new back-to-back episodes. A few months after the brutal death of Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch), Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) are officially partners, investigating cases big and small. While they wrestle with the complications of their new case, they look for clues to track down Ronald (Brian Geraghty), who is very much still at large. A new federal marshal offers a quirky helping hand, but things quickly spin out of control when Jenny's ex-boyfriend, Blake (Michael Raymond James), calls her asking for help. He drags both women into a new mystery involving his greedy, dysfunctional ranching family, and just like that Big Sky has a new set of twists and turns to rope in audiences. —Maureen Lee Lenker

My Love

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Docuseries Debut

In need of a good, cathartic cry? Look no further than this new Netflix docuseries expanded from Korean director Jin Moyoung's celebrated documentary My Love, Don't Cross That River. "I was very excited to take the theme of love, to expand it into stories in various countries and connect with audiences around the world," director Jin Moyoung told EW. The series follows six couples around the world over the course of a year. Hailing from Korea, Brazil, Japan, India, Spain, and the U.S., the couples have been together anywhere from 42 to 60 years and share their stories, as well as the foundations of their long-lasting relationships. You might want to take notes, if you can see the notepad through your tears. —MLL

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Pooch Perfect — ABC

Mark of a Serial Killer (Serial Killer Week episode) — Oxygen

Teen Mom OG — MTV

8:30 p.m.

Kenan — NBC

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo

Chopped: Martha Rules (five-part tournament debut) — Food Network

Our Towns (doc) — HBO/HBO Max

Delilah — OWN

10 p.m.

Streaming

Kate & Koji (U.S. streaming debut) — BritBox

Retro Tech (season premiere) — YouTube

*times are ET and subject to change