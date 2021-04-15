What to Watch on Thursday: Younger gets ready to close the book with final season premiere

Wahl Street

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

HBO Max's latest docuseries offers fans a glimpse behind the curtain of Mark Wahlberg's life, as the actor juggles his rigorous film schedule with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses. Those include a clothing line, his gym studio, his production company, and, of course, Wahlburgers. Viewers will see Wahlberg navigate the many challenges of the pandemic while trying to maintain and expand his portfolio — and get a look at the colorful characters that make up his real-life, ahem, entourage. —Tyler Aquilina

The Alaska Thunderf**k Extra Special Comedy Special

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on OUTtv USA

Makeup? Terrible. Everything? Must be leopard print. Comedy? Stun! Such is the checklist of excellence for RuPaul's Drag Race superstar Alaska's debut special, the All-Stars champion's welcome (and long overdue) venture into stand-up. From musical numbers to musings on life and drag, Alaska's latest project proves that her legacy still stands tall across a wholly unique set that's king among a legion of RuPaul's fiercest queens. —Joey Nolfi

Younger

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Season Premiere

Younger is all grown up. As the Darren Star dramedy returns for its seventh and final season, Liza's (Sutton Foster) seasons-long secret about her real age is now fully out in the open, but that doesn't mean the drama is lacking. After season 6 ended with Charles (Peter Hermann) proposing to Liza at Diana (Miriam Shor) and Enzo's (Chris Tardio) wedding (honestly, terrible etiquette), the couple has to figure out what they both want for their future together, while Kelsey (Hilary Duff) second-guesses her decision to stick with Millennial (and stands behind a lot of tables to try and conceal her real-life pregnancy). Elsewhere, Josh (Nico Totorella) tries to balance parenting and dating, Lauren (Molly Bernard) attempts to fill Diana's statement jewelry-wearing place at the office, and Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets canceled. Hey, no one said growing up was easy. —Ruth Kinane

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what The Resident star Conrad Ricamora is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

