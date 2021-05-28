Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

What to Watch this Weekend: The mystery wraps up on the Mare of Easttown finale

FRIDAY

Cruella

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

The one and only Mademoiselle de Vil takes center stage in the latest live-action reimagining of a Disney classic, an origin story about the puppy thief and hair icon directed by Craig Gillespie, who wisely dialed down the dog content but turned up the glamour to 101. Emma Stone stars as Estella, a young woman who comes into her own in 1970s London amid the burgeoning punk scene. An aspiring fashion designer, she gets a job at the atelier of the famed Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), but her mentor soon becomes her nemesis — and Estella becomes Cruella — as the brilliant, ambitious fashionistas compete for sartorial supremacy. —Mary Sollosi

Related content:

Plan B

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

The teen quest movie gets a modern update with the second feature directed by Dead to Me actress Natalie Morales (her first, Language Lessons, having snuck in ahead of it as a semi-spontaneous quarantine project with Mark Duplass). Young stars Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles make a winning pair as Sunny and Lupe, respectively, two best friends in conservative South Dakota who go on an epic journey to obtain the Plan B pill the day after Sunny has an unfortunate sexual encounter. It's a teen movie in the tradition of your favorites — but also unlike any you've seen before. —Mary Sollosi

Related content:

Lucifer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season 5b Premiere

Daddy's home. In Lucifer's midseason finale, the eternally God (Dennis Haysbert) descended from Heaven to break up the familial squabble between Lucifer (Tom Ellis), Amenadiel (DB Woodside), and their manipulative brother Michael (also Ellis). Season 5B picks up right from God's arrival and dives into its effects on Lucifer, who hasn't seen his aloof father since being cast out Heaven all those years ago. "I think we've been anticipating this little meet cute since the pilot," says co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich. "It throws Lucifer into a bit of a spin, but as always Lucifer is his own biggest enemy. He ends up going through things that are just kind of deep-seated emotions that he has for his father." The last eight episodes of season 5 will feature a tense celestial family dinner, a highly-anticipated musical episode, and a bold finale that sets up an interesting sixth and final season. —Chancellor Agard

Related content:

The Kominsky Method

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Final Season Premiere

Reeling from the loss of his best friend and agent, Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin), Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) for the first time has to navigate what aging looks like without his longtime friend by his side. The final season of the dramedy brings back Kathleen Turner as Sandy's ex-wife and Mindy's mother, Roz, and the ensuing banter between the exes is as devilishly delicious as we've come to expect from the two acting legends. Though it's just six episodes, the final season wraps up everyone's journey while dealing with money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true. In other words, the usual. — Lauren Huff

Related content:

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus actor Parvesh Cheena and our Soundbite of the Week, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Panic (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Launchpad (short film collection) — Disney+

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (season finale) — Disney+

Rent/Buy

Endangered Species (movie) — Digital/VOD

Check local listings

One Voice: The Songs We Share (series debut) — PBS

8 p.m.

The Blacklist — NBC

9 p.m.

Dynasty — The CW

Pause With Sam Jay — HBO

Dateline ("Secrets in the Smoky Mountains") — NBC

9:30 p.m.

The Shop: Uninterrupted (season premiere) — HBO

10 p.m.

Lavell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine (special) — Showtime

A Black Lady Sketch Show (season finale) — HBO

SATURDAY

Oslo

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on HBO

In a bit of timeliness that HBO probably could not have predicted, this movie is based on the Tony Award-winning play of the same name, about the husband and wife who helped negotiate the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords, the first of its kind agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization. Norwegian foreign minister Mona Juul (Ruth Wilson) and Terje Rød-Larsen (Andrew Scott) star, as the couple who lead the difficult and secret talks between enemies, emerging as heroes in the process. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

90 Day: Foody Calls (series debut) — Discovery+

8 p.m.

China: Nature's Ancient Kingdom (season finale) — BBC AMERICA

9 p.m.

SUNDAY

MARE OF EASTTOWN

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO MAX

Series Finale

It's time to find out who killed Erin. Mare's (Kate Winslet) world is turned upside down on the Mare of Easttown season finale as she finally pieces together the final components of the season-long mystery that's sure to leave fans talking. —Samantha Highfill

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Bo Burnham: Inside — Netflix

8 p.m.

Biography: Mick Foley — A&E

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre (doc) — History Channel

DC's Legends of Tomorrow — The CW

The Girlfriend Experience — Starz

8:30 p.m.

Duncanville — Fox

Run the World — Starz

9 p.m.

Fall River (2-hour season finale) — Epix

In Treatment (back-to-back episodes) — HBO

The Chi — Showtime

Death and Nightingales (season finale) — Starz

Worst Cooks in America: Best of the Worst (season finale) — Food Network

10 p.m.

Pose — FX

Black Monday — Showtime

Flatbush Misdemeanors (series debut) — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change