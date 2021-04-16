What to Watch this Weekend: Kate Winslet is Mare of Easttown in HBO's new murder mystery
Also, John Stamos takes the court in Disney+'s sports dramedy Big Shot, and Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton host the 56th ACM Awards on CBS.
FRIDAY
Big Shot
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Series Debut
It's time to travel on over to Disney+ for this new series
starring centering on Marvyn Korn, played by John Stamos. He's an ousted college basketball coach who's given a shot at redemption with a girls' team at an elite private high school. He quickly realizes they require a bit more attention and care than his previous team, dribbling around different personalities and less-than-stellar work ethics. But when he shucks back the layers, Coach Korn starts to grow alongside his new team, netting some major points of his own along the way. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Emilia Clarke is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Frank of Ireland (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
Tiny World (season premiere) — Apple TV+
Earth at Night in Color (season premiere) — Apple TV+
Mythic Quest (season 1 bonus episode) — Apple TV+
Earth Moods (docuseries debut) — Disney+
Movies
The Year Earth Changed (doc) — Apple TV+
Arlo the Alligator Boy — Netflix
Monday — Digital/VOD
The Rookies — Digital/VOD
Jakob's Wife — Digital/VOD
Reefa — Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
Mark of a Serial Killer (Serial Killer Week episode) — Oxygen
9 p.m.
Magnum P.I. — CBS
10 p.m.
OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis — OWN
Van Helsing (final season premiere) — Syfy
SATURDAY
Streaming
Ghost Brothers: Lights Out (series debut) — Discovery+
9:30 a.m.
Nightly News Kids Edition — NBC
7 p.m.
Murders at the Boarding House (Serial Killer Week special, part 1) — Oxygen
8 p.m.
One Wild Day (special) — BBC America
Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (movie) — Lifetime
8:30 p.m.
Accident, Suicide or Murder (season premiere / Serial Killer Week) — Oxygen
9 p.m.
Right in Front of Me — Hallmark
SUNDAY
56th ACM Awards
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS
Just seven months after the previous, COVID-delayed ceremony, the 56th Academy of Country Music awards will honor the best country tunes and artists of the past year. Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will host the ceremony, which will feature performances by Blake Shelton, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, and Little Big Town, among others. Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead the nominations with six apiece, while for the first time in ACM Awards history, four Black artists are nominated for awards in a single year: Allen, Kane Brown, Guyton, and John Legend. —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
Mare of Easttown
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO
Series Debut
Kate Winslet stars in the next murder-mystery from HBO, this one set in a small Pennsylvania town. When a young girl turns up murdered, Mare (Winslet) feels the pressure of her community as she tries to solve the case while also grappling with some serious personal trauma. —Samantha Highfill
Related content:
What Else to Watch
6 p.m.
Snapped (Serial Killer Week episode) — Oxygen
7 p.m.
Roll Up Your Sleeves (special) — NBC
Murders at the Boarding House (Serial Killer Week special, part 2) — Oxygen
8 p.m.
Tournament of Champions II (season finale) — Food Network/Discovery+
The Gloaming — Starz
8:30 p.m.
The Great North — Fox
Mastermind of Murder (series debut / Serial Killer Week) — Oxygen
9 p.m.
Godfather of Harlem (season premiere) — Epix
City on a Hill (new timeslot) — Showtime
Confronting a Serial Killer (docuseries debut) — Starz
10 p.m.
The Rookie — ABC
Couples Therapy (back-to-back episode season premiere) — Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments