Also, John Stamos takes the court in Disney+'s sports dramedy Big Shot, and Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton host the 56th ACM Awards on CBS.

What to Watch this Weekend: Kate Winslet is Mare of Easttown in HBO's new murder mystery

FRIDAY

Big Shot

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Series Debut

It's time to travel on over to Disney+ for this new series starring centering on Marvyn Korn, played by John Stamos. He's an ousted college basketball coach who's given a shot at redemption with a girls' team at an elite private high school. He quickly realizes they require a bit more attention and care than his previous team, dribbling around different personalities and less-than-stellar work ethics. But when he shucks back the layers, Coach Korn starts to grow alongside his new team, netting some major points of his own along the way. —Gerrad Hall

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Emilia Clarke is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Frank of Ireland (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Tiny World (season premiere) — Apple TV+

Earth at Night in Color (season premiere) — Apple TV+

Mythic Quest (season 1 bonus episode) — Apple TV+

Earth Moods (docuseries debut) — Disney+

Movies

The Year Earth Changed (doc) — Apple TV+

Arlo the Alligator Boy — Netflix

Monday — Digital/VOD

The Rookies — Digital/VOD

Jakob's Wife — Digital/VOD

Reefa — Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

Mark of a Serial Killer (Serial Killer Week episode) — Oxygen

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

10 p.m.

Van Helsing (final season premiere) — Syfy

SATURDAY

Streaming

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out (series debut) — Discovery+

9:30 a.m.

Nightly News Kids Edition — NBC

7 p.m.

Murders at the Boarding House (Serial Killer Week special, part 1) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

One Wild Day (special) — BBC America

Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (movie) — Lifetime

8:30 p.m.

Accident, Suicide or Murder (season premiere / Serial Killer Week) — Oxygen

9 p.m.

Right in Front of Me — Hallmark

SUNDAY

56th ACM Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Mare of Easttown

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

Kate Winslet stars in the next murder-mystery from HBO, this one set in a small Pennsylvania town. When a young girl turns up murdered, Mare (Winslet) feels the pressure of her community as she tries to solve the case while also grappling with some serious personal trauma. —Samantha Highfill

What Else to Watch

6 p.m.

Snapped (Serial Killer Week episode) — Oxygen

7 p.m.

Roll Up Your Sleeves (special) — NBC

Murders at the Boarding House (Serial Killer Week special, part 2) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

Tournament of Champions II (season finale) — Food Network/Discovery+

The Gloaming — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

Mastermind of Murder (series debut / Serial Killer Week) — Oxygen

9 p.m.

Godfather of Harlem (season premiere) — Epix

City on a Hill (new timeslot) — Showtime

Confronting a Serial Killer (docuseries debut) — Starz

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

Couples Therapy (back-to-back episode season premiere) — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change