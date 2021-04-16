LIVE

What to Watch this Weekend: Kate Winslet is Mare of Easttown in HBO's new murder mystery

Also, John Stamos takes the court in Disney+'s sports dramedy Big Shot, and Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton host the 56th ACM Awards on CBS.

By EW Staff
April 16, 2021 at 06:00 AM EDT
FRIDAY

Big Shot

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Series Debut
It's time to travel on over to Disney+ for this new series starring centering on Marvyn Korn, played by John Stamos. He's an ousted college basketball coach who's given a shot at redemption with a girls' team at an elite private high school. He quickly realizes they require a bit more attention and care than his previous team, dribbling around different personalities and less-than-stellar work ethics. But when he shucks back the layers, Coach Korn starts to grow alongside his new team, netting some major points of his own along the way. —Gerrad Hall

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Emilia Clarke is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Frank of Ireland (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Tiny World (season premiere) — Apple TV+

Earth at Night in Color (season premiere) — Apple TV+

Mythic Quest (season 1 bonus episode) — Apple TV+

Earth Moods (docuseries debut) — Disney+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — Disney+

Movies

The Year Earth Changed (doc) — Apple TV+

Arlo the Alligator BoyNetflix

Monday — Digital/VOD

The Rookies — Digital/VOD

Jakob's Wife — Digital/VOD

Reefa — Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

MacGyver — CBS

Mark of a Serial Killer (Serial Killer Week episode) — Oxygen

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

9 p.m.

20/20 — ABC

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Dateline — NBC

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis — OWN

Van Helsing (final season premiere) — Syfy

SATURDAY

Streaming

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out (series debut) — Discovery+

9:30 a.m.

Nightly News Kids EditionNBC

7 p.m.

Murders at the Boarding House (Serial Killer Week special, part 1) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

One Wild Day (special) — BBC America

Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (movie) — Lifetime

8:30 p.m.

Accident, Suicide or Murder (season premiere / Serial Killer Week) — Oxygen

9 p.m.

Right in Front of Me — Hallmark

SUNDAY

56th ACM Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Just seven months after the previous, COVID-delayed ceremony, the 56th Academy of Country Music awards will honor the best country tunes and artists of the past year. Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will host the ceremony, which will feature performances by Blake Shelton, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, and Little Big Town, among others. Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead the nominations with six apiece, while for the first time in ACM Awards history, four Black artists are nominated for awards in a single year: Allen, Kane Brown, Guyton, and John Legend. —Tyler Aquilina

Mare of Easttown

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut
Kate Winslet stars in the next murder-mystery from HBO, this one set in a small Pennsylvania town. When a young girl turns up murdered, Mare (Winslet) feels the pressure of her community as she tries to solve the case while also grappling with some serious personal trauma. —Samantha Highfill

What Else to Watch

6 p.m.

Snapped (Serial Killer Week episode) — Oxygen

7 p.m.

Roll Up Your Sleeves (special) — NBC

Murders at the Boarding House (Serial Killer Week special, part 2) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

Batwoman — The CW

Tournament of Champions II (season finale) — Food Network/Discovery+

The Simpsons — Fox

The Gloaming — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

Mastermind of Murder (series debut / Serial Killer Week) — Oxygen

9 p.m.

Fear the Walking Dead — AMC

Charmed — The CW

Godfather of Harlem (season premiere) — Epix

Bob's Burgers — Fox

The Nevers — HBO

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist — NBC

City on a Hill (new timeslot) — Showtime

Confronting a Serial Killer (docuseries debut) — Starz

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

Good Girls — NBC

Couples Therapy (back-to-back episode season premiere) — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change

