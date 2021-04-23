What to Watch this Weekend: RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 crosses the finish line

Plus, Oscar night 2021 finally arrives, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale is here, and much more.

FRIDAY

RuPaul's Drag Race

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on VH1

Season Finale

Is your blood sugar low? After four consecutive months of RuPaul's Drag Race, there's no way. Yes, season 13 lasted longer than the amount of time Serena Cha Cha spent talking about her art degree, but Mama Ru is doing it up right and sending her queens off with the show's first in-person finale in nearly two years. Details are slim, but the talent of the queens involved is larger than life (I said what I said), so tune in for what's sure to be an epic lip-sync smackdown for the crown between Kandy Muse, Gottmik, Symone, and Rosé. —Joey Nolfi

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Season Finale

All season long, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), the co-hero of Marvel's second live-action TV series for Disney+, has grappled with a central question: Do I pick up the shield left to me by Captain America himself, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans)? We've learned it's not an easy answer. Sam met Isaiah Bradley, known in Marvel comics as the first Black Captain America, who, in the MCU, was a Black man who faked his death after being subjected to torturous experimentation with the super-solder serum. As he says, "they" — meaning America — would never let a Black man be Captain America. Sam, however, is taking a new way — his own way. Equipped with a new suit courtesy of Wakanda, he's about to save the world and become the hero he knew he could be. —Nick Romano

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Credit: Marvel Studios

Mortal Kombat

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

It's time to FIGHT! ... for the highly anticipated reboot of the Mortal Kombat franchise, based on the popular blood-splattered video game series. Premiering on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously — depending on your comfortability — the new film introduces a brand-new character to the mythos, Cole Youn (Lewis Tan), a washed-up MMA fighter with a mysterious dragon birthmark. It's this mark that has made him a target of Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), a supernatural warrior with command over ice from another dimension known as Outworld. The initial attack puts him in the crosshairs of a lot of dangerous people and sets him on the path towards Mortal Kombat, a centuries-old tournament between champions of other worlds. Fail, and you risk your world becoming a slave to another. Fortunately, this batch of heroes — including Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, and Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs — is a formidable and highly entertaining crew. —NR

Shadow and Bone

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Shadow and Bone is not the next Game of Thrones. For one, this new Netflix fantasy series doesn't have bare-breasted women and gratuitous sex scenes. It's based off of a YA book series after all. Nevertheless, the show, based on Leigh Bardugo's series of best-selling books, will fill a gap left when the Westerosi saga went off the air. Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Lei) is a lowly mapmaker in the army of Ravka — a fictional country that's more Imperial Russia than Medieval England. Ravka has been cut off by the Fold, a vast expanse of land that's been plunged into impenetrable darkness that's also filled with volcra, vicious winged creatures that hunt anything that enters their territory. While crossing the Fold on a skiff with her troupe, she discovers she's a Grisha, this world's version of a magic users. And not just any Grisha, but a Sun Summoner, one with the power to summon the sun. She's the one the prophesies speak of as the "saint" who can banish the Fold forever. That also means she's a target by everyone, friend and foe alike. —NR

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what SNL's Cecily Strong is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

SUNDAY

93rd Academy Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC

It's been a long, strange road to get here, but Hollywood's biggest night finally arrives on Sunday, with a ceremony guaranteed to be one for the books — for better or for worse. Not only is the Academy defying COVID with a ban on appearances via Zoom, but this year brings an incredibly diverse crop of nominees that could lead to some historic moments come Oscar night. Will Riz Ahmed become the first Muslim man to win best actor? Could Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn be the first Korean actress to win an Oscar? And will a woman win Best Director for only the second time in Oscar history? (The answer to that last one is almost certainly yes, as Chloé Zhao and Nomadland have been steamrolling the competition all year.) Tune in to see if the Academy will pull off the best pandemic-era awards ceremony — and if Thomas Vinterberg pulls off the upset of the decade. Stranger things have happened. —Tyler Aquilina

*times are ET and subject to change