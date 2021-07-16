What to Watch: Raising Kanan expands the Power-verse again, and Never Have I Ever is back

Summer TV season is in full swing, with three of the summer's biggest premieres arriving this week, and we're breaking it all down on EW's latest What to Watch episode.

As you're likely aware, the second season of Never Have I Ever dropped on Netflix Thursday, finding Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) caught in a love triangle between swim team hottie Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and former nemesis Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison). In typical Devi fashion, she decides to date them both, and the results are appropriately messy.

"She's Devi, so is she good at juggling both boyfriends? For a little bit," EW senior writer Samantha Highfill teases. "But for a very little bit. She does get good moments with both of them, and I think a certain 'ship will be very happy by the end of the season."

This week also brings a very different coming-of-age story in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, debuting Sunday on Starz. The second Power Universe spin-off rewinds to 1991 to tell the tale of 50 Cent's cold-blooded villain Kanan Stark, who is just the 15-year-old son of drug queenpin Raq (Patina Miller) in the new series. But as EW's Derek Lawrence puts it, he'll eventually become "the Kanan we first meet on Power, who immediately starts destroying everyone in his path."

WTW Mekai Curtis on 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan,' Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on 'Never Have I Ever' | Credit: Cara Howe/Starz; ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA/NETFLIX

"Where Power was much more extended past the core St. Patrick group, with this one, the main characters essentially are all in Kanan's family," Lawrence adds. "So I guess it's even heavier family-wise, but the criminal underworld stuff is gonna be there... It's just fully out there. There's no hiding."

Last but certainly not least, the new musical comedy Schmigadoon (now streaming on Apple TV+) delivers a delightfully earnest love letter to musical theater, starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple who become trapped among the singing-and-dancing residents of the titular magical town. The series features plenty of Easter eggs and inside jokes for theater geeks, but EW's Maureen Lee Lenker says it's not exclusively for that audience.

Schmidagoon Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key find themselves trapped in a musical in 'Schmigadoon' | Credit: apple tv+

"Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key's characters are these fish out of water," Lenker explains. "Cecily Strong's character, Melissa, is a musical theater lover... and Keegan-Michael Key's character, Josh, is very much like, 'Musicals are stupid, I hate this. Why are people breaking out into song?' So I feel like because they are these fish out of water, it is designed to bring you in and give you a lens through which you can relate to it if you're not a huge musical theater person."

For more on Never Have I Ever, Raising Kanan, and Schmigadoon, check out the video above.

