What to Watch on Monday: A double dose of Gordon Ramsay with new seasons of Hell's Kitchen and Uncharted

Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Season Premiere

The high-pressure competitive culinary series is back for its 20th (!!) season. Once again, Chef Gordon Ramsay and 18 aspiring chefs area headed back to Las Vegas to spend some time at the tables — just not the gambling kind. For the first time ever, all the contestants are all aged 23 years old or younger at the start of the competition. But will Chef Ramsay go easier on the hopefuls because they're just a young crop of wannabe chefs with their dreams and aspirations in tact? Let's just say we wouldn't go all in on that bet. —Ruth Kinane

Gordon Ramsay's Uncharted

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Season Premiere

Ramsay is ready for an adventure as season 3 of his culinary-travel series Uncharted kicks off. Of course, as always, there's plenty of risk involved this season, as the multi-Michelin-star chef pursues culinary inspiration and edible excellence around the globe. This time around, Ramsay goes off the grid and off recipe as he feasts his way through Texas, Portugal, Croatia, Puerto Rico, Iceland, Maine, the Smoky Mountains, and Mexico, meeting local experts and food legends along the way. There's nothing that man won't do for a good feed. Someone should introduce him to Seamless. —Ruth Kinane

American Ninja Warrior

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

Every season the ante is upped on American Ninja Warrior — with more complex and straight-up insane obstacles. There's more of that in season 13, in addition to — for the first time in the show's history — a lower age limit for warriors, down now to 15. Will younger, more spry competitors shake up the race? Undoubtedly. Will I still watch my jaw on the floor? You better believe it. —Gerrad Hall

Housebroken

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut

What would happen if your pet went to therapy? That's the premise of Fox's latest animated (animal-ated?) series, where a bunch of neighborhood cats, dogs, turtles, hamsters, pig — you name it — gather to air their grievances. They're hosted by standard poodle Honey, voiced by Friends star Lisa Kudrow, who opens her living room for these sessions. Treats not included. Also stars Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Clea Duvall. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten (documentary) — PBS

8 p.m.

A Party Gone Wrong (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street — CNN

In Treatment (back-to-back eps) — HBO

The Titans That Built America (series debut) — History

9:30 p.m.

Duncanville (timeslot premiere) — Fox

10 p.m.

Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy (special) — CBS

The Secrets She Keeps (movie) — Lifetime

Breaking Bobby Bones (series debut) — Nat Geo

Small Fortune (series debut) — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change