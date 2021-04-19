What to Watch on Monday: Snoop Dogg drops advice like it's hot on The Voice as Knockouts begin

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

After plenty of hits — and songs on the Billboard Hot 100 — Snoop Dogg is taking his musical prowess to The Voice as Mega Mentor for the Knockout Rounds. Helping coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper is going to be doing that with advice, helping the competing artists as they go head to head with individual performances, the last step before advancing to the live shows. We can't wait to see the tips he unleashes on these singers. —Gerrad Hall

9-1-1

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

On the spring premiere of the Fox emergency services drama, the late arrival of Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney's (Kenneth Choi) baby, is making Maddie super uncomfortable and leaving Chim on edge. (That man is a hospital bag-packing pro.) In need of a distraction, Maddie works a shift and becomes so engrossed in a deadly pile-up caused by a drunk driver, she almost gives birth at her desk. Because this is 9-1-1, there's a whole extra level of nail-biting drama when it turns out Chimney's brother Albert has been caught up in the crash. Elsewhere, Hen (Aisha Hinds) struggles to come to terms with reunited her foster daughter with her birth mother. BYO Kleenex, this episode will hit you in the feels like a car going the wrong way on the freeway. —Ruth Kinane

9-1-1: Lone Star

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

There's a storm brewing down in Texas — literally and metaphorically. When Judd (Jim Parrack) and Grace (Sierra A. McClain) are driven off the road and into a river during a stormy drive, we relive the couple's love story through flashbacks, while in the present they struggle for their lives beneath the water. In an episode-long arc, we see a young Jude meet Grace when he calls a prayer hotline looking for a friendly voice. Of course, as with all great love stories, there's obstacles to overcome — including Judd dealing with a traumatic incident from his teen years — but by episode's end we learn how they came to be the secure couple they are today. Whether they both make it out of the car wreck in one piece, however, is less of a sure thing. —R.K.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Leslie Odom Jr. is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

American Experience: American Oz (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

Black Ink Crew: New York (season premiere) — VH1

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo

All Rise — CBS

Pray, Obey, Kill — HBO

Couples Retreat (series debut) — VH1

10 p.m.

Breeders — FX

Debris — NBC

Streaming

Midsomer Murders (two-episode season premiere) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change