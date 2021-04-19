What to Watch on Monday: Snoop Dogg drops advice like it's hot on The Voice as Knockouts begin
Also, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star return with two intense spring premieres.
The Voice
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
After plenty of hits — and songs on the Billboard Hot 100 — Snoop Dogg is taking his musical prowess to The Voice as Mega Mentor for the Knockout Rounds. Helping coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper is going to be doing that with advice, helping the competing artists as they go head to head with individual performances, the last step before advancing to the live shows. We can't wait to see the tips he unleashes on these singers. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
9-1-1
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
On the spring premiere of the Fox emergency services drama, the late arrival of Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney's (Kenneth Choi) baby, is making Maddie super uncomfortable and leaving Chim on edge. (That man is a hospital bag-packing pro.) In need of a distraction, Maddie works a shift and becomes so engrossed in a deadly pile-up caused by a drunk driver, she almost gives birth at her desk. Because this is 9-1-1, there's a whole extra level of nail-biting drama when it turns out Chimney's brother Albert has been caught up in the crash. Elsewhere, Hen (Aisha Hinds) struggles to come to terms with reunited her foster daughter with her birth mother. BYO Kleenex, this episode will hit you in the feels like a car going the wrong way on the freeway. —Ruth Kinane
Related content:
9-1-1: Lone Star
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox
There's a storm brewing down in Texas — literally and metaphorically. When Judd (Jim Parrack) and Grace (Sierra A. McClain) are driven off the road and into a river during a stormy drive, we relive the couple's love story through flashbacks, while in the present they struggle for their lives beneath the water. In an episode-long arc, we see a young Jude meet Grace when he calls a prayer hotline looking for a friendly voice. Of course, as with all great love stories, there's obstacles to overcome — including Judd dealing with a traumatic incident from his teen years — but by episode's end we learn how they came to be the secure couple they are today. Whether they both make it out of the car wreck in one piece, however, is less of a sure thing. —R.K.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Leslie Odom Jr. is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
American Experience: American Oz (doc) — PBS
8 p.m.
Black Ink Crew: New York (season premiere) — VH1
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo
All Rise — CBS
Pray, Obey, Kill — HBO
Couples Retreat (series debut) — VH1
10 p.m.
Breeders — FX
Debris — NBC
American Dad! (season premiere) — TBS
Streaming
Midsomer Murders (two-episode season premiere) — Acorn TV
Impact with Gal Gadot (docuseries debut) — National Geographic YouTube channel
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments