Plus, find out who takes the grand prize on the season finale of The Challenge: All Stars.

What to Watch on Thursday: The Friends cast finally reunite on the HBO Max special

Friends: The Reunion

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO MAX

Special Event

Seventeen years after our onscreen besties bid farewell on the series finale of the beloved NBC sitcom, the cast of Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — is finally back together again in the same room to look back fondly on their time on the show. Hosted by James Corden, the almost-two-hour-long special includes a trivia game inspired by the episode "The One With the Embryos," a fashion show (complete with the holiday Armadillo costume), and oh, so many tears. If you don't find yourself welling up by the end too, well then *makes Ross and Monica's substitute swear gesture.* —Ruth Kinane

The Wall (Red Nose Day special)

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Special Event

Red Nose Day is back for its seventh installment, and this time it's heading to NBC's The Wall. Chris Hardwick will host a special RND-themed episode of the game show, where he'll be joined by what NBC calls a "community focused" family from Houston, competing for the prize, and a guest appearance from The Good Place's Kristen Bell. This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson, Nashville alum Connie Britton, and Friends star Courteney Cox will also narrate clips during the broadcast that highlight the impact donations over the last six years (which have totaled $240 million) have made on children living in poverty. But, before all the primetime action begins, tune in at 5:30 p.m. ET to RedNoseDay.Org/Live, powered by fundraising platform Tiltify, to see folks including Jack Black, Jennifer Garner, Paul Bettany, and D'Arcy Carden to make appearances and even take part in a Red Nose Quiz Show, Red Nose Game Night, and a Red Nose Doodle. —Jolie Lash

The Challenge: All Stars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Season finale

The first half of The Challenge: All Stars finale ended with Darrell calling out for a medic — turns out eating two Carolina Reapers before a demanding hike up a mountain isn't such a great idea! And while the upcoming eating checkpoint might toss everyone a curveball, Darrell, Yes, Jonna, and KellyAnne are solidly in the top four spots after the grueling first day. Can anyone else possibly catch up in points to earn the title of All Stars champion? With the finish line in sight, we're about to find out. —Sydney Bucksbaum

THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS Credit: Juan Cruz Rabaglia/PARAMOUNT+

