What to Watch: Pixar's summery adventure Luca, Kevin Hart-felt dramedy Fatherhood, and more

EW staffers discuss these movies and the new season of Netflix's Elite in the latest episode of our What to Watch video series.

Summer movie season is heating up, and EW is breaking down some of the best new releases hitting streaming this weekend.

In the latest episode of our What to Watch video series (which you can watch above), EW staffers discuss a few of your newest viewing options, starting with Pixar's summertime romp Luca. The animated film, debuting Friday on Disney+, follows the title character (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) and his best friend Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) as they search for adventure, gelato, and scooter rides in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera. There's one wrinkle, though: Both boys are really sea monsters from a hidden world below the surface, and must keep their true nature hidden from the town's residents.

"It takes you back to memories of vacationing with your best friend," EW writer Nick Romano says of the "sun-kissed" Luca, adding that it's "one of the most gorgeous Pixar films."

Up next is Fatherhood, which stars Kevin Hart in one of his most nuanced roles to date, a single father struggling to raise his young daughter after his wife passes away. Digital writer Marcus Jones says the Netflix film (streaming Friday) showcases Hart in "raw, vulnerable moments" and lets the audience see the comedian "really stretch his acting."

And finally, Jones details what to expect from the fourth season of Spanish teen thriller Elite, also dropping Friday on Netflix. The series returns to the elite secondary school Las Encinas for another drama-filled mystery, this time involving a body in a pool, an ocean club, and a tech CEO. There are plenty of surprises in store - just don't call it a guilty pleasure.

For more on Luca, Fatherhood, and Elite, check out the video above.

Watch the full episode of What to Watch: Luca, Fatherhood + Elite now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.