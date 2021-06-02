What to watch on Wednesday: The legends are in the kitchen in the Masterchef: Legends premiere
Plus, the final season of Kim's Convenience comes to Netflix.
Kim's Convenience
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Final Season Premiere
Everyone's favorite Korean-Canadian family is back in the U.S. on Netflix for the beloved series' unexpected final season. When we last saw them, many changes were on the horizon for everyone: Gwen moved in with Kimchee and Jung after Jung and Shannon wound up not moving in together; Janet was about to jet off to Tanzania with Raj in tow after she — gasp! — kissed Gerald; and, finally, we never heard the results of Umma's medical tests. It'll undoubtedly be a tearful watch for many reasons, but one thing's for certain: five seasons isn't nearly enough. How do you begin to say goodbye to family? —Lacey Vorrasi-Banis
Related content:
Masterchef: Legends
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Season Premiere
The legends are in the kitchen. The new season of Masterchef sees Chef Gordon Ramsay joined at the judges' table by some of the biggest names in the culinary world, including
Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina, Curtis Stone, and Morimoto. The legends will be there to provide provide food demonstrations for the contestants, who will then use all of they've learned in creations of their own. We'll sure it'll be legen — wait for it — dary, and, you know, super tasty. —Ruth Kinane
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Shalita Grant on an underrated LGBTQ movie, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Press Your Luck — ABC
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Bravo
Kids Say the Darndest Things — CBS
Kung Fu — The CW
9 p.m.
The $100,000 Pyramid — ABC
Family Karma (season premiere) — Bravo
Nancy Drew (season finale) — The CW
Crime Scene Kitchen — Fox
10 p.m.
Court Cam Presents Under Oath (series debut) — A&E
A Million Little Things — ABC
The Bold Type — Freeform
Queen of the South — USA
Streaming
Too Large (series debut) — Discovery+
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments