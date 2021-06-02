What to watch on Wednesday: The legends are in the kitchen in the Masterchef: Legends premiere

Plus, the final season of Kim's Convenience comes to Netflix.

By EW Staff
June 02, 2021 at 06:00 AM EDT
Kim's Convenience

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Final Season Premiere
Everyone's favorite Korean-Canadian family is back in the U.S. on Netflix for the beloved series' unexpected final season. When we last saw them, many changes were on the horizon for everyone: Gwen moved in with Kimchee and Jung after Jung and Shannon wound up not moving in together; Janet was about to jet off to Tanzania with Raj in tow after she — gasp! — kissed Gerald; and, finally, we never heard the results of Umma's medical tests. It'll undoubtedly be a tearful watch for many reasons, but one thing's for certain: five seasons isn't nearly enough. How do you begin to say goodbye to family? —Lacey Vorrasi-Banis

Masterchef: Legends

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Season Premiere
The legends are in the kitchen. The new season of Masterchef sees Chef Gordon Ramsay joined at the judges' table by some of the biggest names in the culinary world, including
Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina, Curtis Stone, and Morimoto. The legends will be there to provide provide food demonstrations for the contestants, who will then use all of they've learned in creations of their own. We'll sure it'll be legen — wait for it — dary, and, you know, super tasty. —Ruth Kinane

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Shalita Grant on an underrated LGBTQ movie, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Press Your LuckABC

The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsBravo

Kids Say the Darndest ThingsCBS

Kung FuThe CW

9 p.m.

The $100,000 PyramidABC

Family Karma (season premiere) — Bravo

Nancy Drew (season finale) — The CW

Crime Scene Kitchen Fox

10 p.m.

Court Cam Presents Under Oath (series debut) — A&E

A Million Little ThingsABC

The Bold TypeFreeform

Queen of the SouthUSA

Streaming

Too Large (series debut) — Discovery+

