What to Watch: High-octane action in F9, and the chaos of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6

You have lots of choices when it comes to what to spend your time watching, so we're breaking down some of the biggest things to watch in a theater or on television this weekend.

In the latest episode of our What to Watch video series (which you can check out above), we kick things off with F9, the latest entry in the mega Fast & Furious film franchise, which hits theaters Friday. In it, fans can expect a big ole bloody family reunion, with the return of the core crew, some old favorites, and a new foe, as Dom's younger brother (John Cena) seeks to take revenge on Dom (Vin Diesel) and his team.

"This is a movie that fans have been waiting over a year-plus for. They actually were the first ones to go really big with their delays," EW's Fast expert Derek Lawrence says of the film. "It's fast. I love these movies more than anything else."

f9, Drag Race All-Stars 6 Vin Diesel in "F9," left, and RuPaul, host of "Drag Race." | Credit: Universal Pictures, vh1

Next up is the return of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars, now in its sixth season. The new batch of episodes, the first two of which premiered on Paramount+ on Thursday, see the return of 13 familiar queens with a shocking twist to the format that promises to push the envelope on the competition. To that end, EW's Drag Race reporter Joey Nolfi teases, "The lip-sync plot line is back, but there is a new twist in store, and we don't know exactly what it is yet, but the internet rumor mill is turning faster than Kandy Muse's brain trying to figure out what 'turn a new leaf' means."

