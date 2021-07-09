Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

What to Watch: Black Widow is finally here, and LeBron gets Looney in Space Jam: A New Legacy

Two of the summer's biggest releases are rolling out in theaters and on streaming over the next couple weeks, and EW is breaking down both of them in our latest What to Watch episode.

First up: It's been two long years since the last Marvel movie hit the big screen, but Black Widow (now playing in theaters and available on Disney+ for $29.99) has finally arrived to break that streak. Scarlett Johansson's super-spy is getting her own showcase at last, in a standalone adventure that sees her reunite with her surrogate sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) and their "parents" (David Harbour and Rachel Weisz).

As EW writers Devan Coggan and Sydney Bucksbaum attest, fans will likely love Black Widow's new "family," especially Pugh's Yelena. "Florence Pugh really steals the show," Coggan says. "It's such a loving big sister-little sister relationship... Yelena is one of those ones that I'm hoping we get to see more of in the MCU going forward."

"Even though they're not actually sisters, it feels like they have that dynamic so perfectly," Bucksbaum adds. "You can't help but love and root for their sister bond."

BLACK WIDOW, SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY Scarlett Johansson in 'Black Widow,' LeBron James in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' | Credit: Marvel Studios; Warner Bros. Pictures

Looking ahead, next week will bring another long-awaited movie in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which puts a new spin on 1996's Space Jam by pairing basketball star LeBron James with the Looney Tunes. As EW's Derek Lawrence points out, James has been compared to Michael Jordan throughout his entire basketball career, so it's only fitting he should step into Jordan's Space Jam shoes.

"LeBron always seemed like the natural successor to MJ," Lawrence says. "And obviously, there's been a lot of expectations that he could be a great actor.... There's just a natural charisma that LeBron has, and who doesn't love watching LeBron dunk?"

Space Jam: A New Legacy will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max July 16. Check out the video above for more.

