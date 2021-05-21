What to Watch: A zombie extravaganza in Army of the Dead, and the intimate new Pink documentary

From raging zombies to a deeply personal documentary from Pink to a teen quest comedy, there are plenty of new movies to watch in the coming weeks. Not sure what to pick? EW is breaking down the top choices in the newest episode of our What to Watch video series, above.

To kick things off, assistant features editor Mary Sollosi talks all things Plan B, which she says just might be the summer comedy we've all been waiting for. "I think it might be," she says. "I thought it was a lot of fun. It reminded me of the teen movies I grew up watching, so I loved it."

Plan B tells the story of a straight-edged high school student who, upon waking up after her first high school party, takes a road trip with her best friend to find the morning after pill. The two only have 24 hours and naturally absurdity ensues.

It's the first major starring vehicle for its young duo, Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles, and Sollosi says this could catapult them to superstardom. "For me the thing that struck me the most is that the two have such great chemistry, which I think is so important in a movie like this," she says. "It's about these two friends, them together against the world, trying to achieve this impossible task, so you really felt their chemistry come through and their friendship is totally credible and familiar." The comedy hits Hulu on May 28.

Next up is Netflix's Army of the Dead, which What to Watch host and EW senior TV editor Gerrad Hall calls a "zombie extravaganza" that stars Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, and Ella Purnell. The Zack Snyder-helmed film combines a flashy Vegas heist with a tender family reunion, and it is rife with quippy mercenaries and gore. But will a wide audience enjoy it? Senior writer Clark Collis thinks so.

"Zack Snyder relaxes by making epic things. This is really epic — it is epic in its emotional themes and it's epic in its visual scope. If you liked Justice Leage: The Snyder Cut, I think this is definitely for you," he says of the film, which hit Netflix on Friday.

ARMY OF THE DEAD (L To R) Dave Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, and Raul Castillo in 'Army of the Dead' | Credit: CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX

The EW staff was also joined by none other than three-time Grammy-winning superstar Pink, who was on hand to discuss her new Amazon Prime documentary, Pink: All I Know So Far, also out on Friday. The doc is an intimate look behind the scenes as she balances family and life on the road in the lead up to her first Wembley Stadium performance on 2019's Beautiful Trauma world tour.

"I wasn't sure why anybody would want to watch it, but two years later I feel really proud and I really miss live music, those are my two takeaways," Pink says of the film. "Not enough women are headlining stadiums, and I'm one of the lucky ones. I bust my butt to be a mom, to be a daughter, to be a wife, to be a good human and to be the best performer. I would say it's less concert and more life."

The doc is deeply intimate and personal, and the singer says it was very therapeutic for her to make. "It is therapy. I think everything I do is therapeutic. I'm constantly having to process my life as a songwriter and I'm constantly having to process other people's experiences because I'm a fighter and because I have a platform," she says, adding, "I'm a total Virgo that way."

For more with Pink and for more thoughts on Army of the Dead and Plan B, check out the full What to Watch episode above.

