What to Watch this Weekend: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is back for season 2

FRIDAY

The Underground Railroad

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

Oscar-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins adapting a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead into a limited series is one hell of a selling point for prospective viewers in the know. Given the subject matter of an enslaved woman escaping the plantation and traversing through some of the most sinister parts of Antebellum south, the show is of course brutal when the narrative calls for it, but there's some beauty in the bruises. As Cora, newcomer Thuso Mbedu blossoms on screen as the character learns how Black people find ways to survive, and how to thrive too. —Marcus Jones

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Season Premiere

Why wait until May 21 to hear Olivia Rodrigo's first album Sour when you can hear her sing new songs on season 2 of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, debuting a full week earlier? Rodrigo is back and better than ever as Nini, and if you've been following the wild internet rumors about her and costar Joshua Bassett, you'll get a real kick out of seeing their characters in a real relationship for the first time on the show. And it's time to get'cha head in the game because auditions for the new East High musical are nigh, and the last minute change to Beauty and the Beast is not what the theater kids are expecting. Talk about drama! —Sydney Bucksbaum

Those Who Wish Me Dead

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Angelina Jolie is heading into the wilderness. The actress stars in this tense thriller from writer-director Taylor Sheridan, centering on an expert smokejumper (Jolie) keeping watch for forest fires in the Montana woods. When she encounters runaway teen Connor (Finn Little), the unlikely pair find themselves caught up in a fatal conspiracy, racing to outrun two approaching assassins and one very deadly wildfire. —Devan Coggan

Halston

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Daniel Minahan has been trying to make Halston, this weekend's new five-episode miniseries starring Ewan McGregor as the famed fashion designer, in some form for 25 years. You read that right. It was in the late 1990s when the filmmaker was readying to make this as a movie. But, as anyone who works in Hollywood knows, projects fall in and out of development all the time. And no matter all the years that went by, he found himself returning to the material again and again until he finally was able to make it a reality with Netflix and executive producer Ryan Murphy. Now, we can see McGregor's Roy Halston in all his glory, in all his sadness, in all his sex- and drug-addled darkness, and, of course, with all his flowing couture. And with the world of Halston comes other figures in and around the realm of Studio 54, including Liza Minnelli (as played by Krysta Rodriguez). —Nick Romano

The Woman in the Window

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Evan Peters is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Movies

Dope Is Death (doc) — VOD

High Ground — VOD

The Killing of Two Lovers — VOD

North Hollywood — VOD

Us Kids (doc) — VOD

Check local listings

We Are Family: Songs of Hope and Unity (special) — PBS

8 p.m.

The Queen Carries On — A Gayle King Special — CBS

Pride (docuseries debut) — FX

9 p.m.

Dynasty — The CW

Dateline ("A Wanted Man") — NBC

10 p.m.

Black Love (season premiere) — OWN

11 p.m.

A Black Lady Sketch Show — HBO

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC

Controversial Tesla CEO Elon Musk may have taken over 30 Rock last week, but for SNL's next host, the show is tapping someone with decidedly more comedy experience. Keegan-Michael Key is a sketch comedy expert who built his career on MADtv before headlining as one-half of Key & Peele, but this weekend, he'll make his first trip to Studio 8H, hosting the penultimate episode of the season. He'll be joined by "Drivers License" singer Olivia Rodrigo as musical guest. —DC

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

China: Nature's Ancient Kingdom (series debut) — BBC America

Secrets on Sorority Row (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Sweet Carolina (movie) — Hallmark Channel

SUNDAY

American Idol

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

After covering Coldplay and a round of songs dedicated to their moms last week, the remaining finalists will again perform twice this weekend — one song inspired by their own personal idol, and an original for the second. Mentoring them will be Grammy-winning songwriter/producer/artist Finneas, who will also perform, not with sister Billie Eilish but friend/collaborator/singer/songwriter Ashe. And only one contestant, not two, will be eliminated, as Caleb Kennedy exited earlier this week after a controversial video surfaced. —Gerrad Hall

AMERICAN IDOL - "417 (Coldplay Songbook & Mother’s Day Dedication Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

Run the World

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on Starz

Series Debut

It's been an event every time a pivotal show about Black female friendship has made it to streaming, from Living Single coming to Hulu to Girlfriends arriving on Netflix. How about we give those shows their flowers now though? Starz provides a new addition to the canon featuring Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, Andrea Bordeaux, and Corbin Reid as four best friends based in Harlem who together navigate their way through the hookups, heartbreaks, and career woes that come with being in one's 30s. —MJ

MTV Movie & TV Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on MTV

Wait… isn't awards season over? Not until MTV has had its say. Leslie Jones is hosting the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which are returning after a year off due to COVID. WandaVision leads the nominees with five nods, followed by Amazon's The Boys and Netflix's Emily in Paris with four, while Borat Subsequent Moviefilm heads up the movie nominees with three. (Also, Emily in Paris noms notwithstanding, MTV succeeded where the Golden Globes failed in nominating Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You.) Tune in for all the great MTV categories you can't get anywhere else (Best Kiss, Best Fight, etc.) and to see whether Barb and Star can snag Best Duo. —Tyler Aquilina

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Season Finale

What is it with Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist making us cry with heartbreaking goodbyes in every season finale? Last season saw Zoey (Jane Levy) lose her father Mitch (Peter Gallagher) and this season finale, she's forced to say goodbye to her best friend (and potential love of her life) Max (Skylar Astin) as he leaves for New York. Is this the end of Zoey and Max for good? Sing it with us: say it ain't so-o-o-o-o! —SB

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Ambies (podcast awards) — YouTube/Twitch

8 p.m.

Biography: Shawn Michaels — A&E

Ellen's Game of Games — NBC

8:30 p.m.

The Great North (season finale) — Fox

9 p.m.

City on a Hill (season finale) — Showtime

Confronting a Serial Killer (season finale) — Starz

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

The Rookie (season finale) — ABC

Fall River (docuseries debut) — Epix

Mare of Easttown — HBO

Couples Therapy (season finale) — Showtime

Death and Nightingales (limited series debut) — Starz

*times are ET and subject to change