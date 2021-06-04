Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, Stephen King's Lisey's Story finally comes to the screen via Apple TV+, and The Conjuring 3 ascends onto HBO Max.

What to Watch this Weekend: Strike one last Pose with the groundbreaking drama's series finale

FRIDAY

Lisey's Story

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Debut

A rare adaptation that was penned entirely by Stephen King himself, based on his 2006 novel of the same name, Lisey's Story is the tale of Lisey Landon, whose famous novelist husband died two years ago. A series of unsettling and violent events forces her to revisit repressed memories from her marriage, and see some things in a whole new way. The eight-episode limited series features an incredible cast, some trademark King horror, some deeply intimate romance, family drama, a mystery, and even some fantasy elements in the form of a secret world called Boo'ya Moon. In other words, there's a little something for everyone. —Lauren Huff

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

In The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles of supernatural investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren who this time around are drawn into what Wilson insists is a very different kind of case. "They're usually very tight movies, this casts a much wider net," says the actor. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film hinges around Arne Cheyenne Johnson (Ruairi O'Connor) who, in real-life, claimed he was demonically possessed at the time he fatally stabbed his landlord in 1981. Johnson was previously present at the exorcism of a young boy named David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard) in which the Warrens had also been involved. "We start with an exorcism, which is something that was absolutely true and they were trying to help the Glatzel family," says Wilson. "Very quickly that transpires into an actual homicide, so all of a sudden we're in a different land than we've been in with any of these other Conjuring films. It's a life lost, and all that that entails, and now we're involved in the court system and the police are involved. [This] is something that was a very conscious choice of like, we can't go back and do a haunted house or another family with a demonic possession and hold up crosses and damn the devil to hell, although I think I do that," he adds, with a laugh. —Clark Collis

What Else to Watch

Streaming

DOM (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

The Mosquito Coast (season finale) — Apple TV+

Feel Good (season premiere) — Netflix

Meet the Press Reports — Peacock

Movies

Raya and the Last Dragon — Disney+

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (doc) — Netflix

Grace and Grit — Digital/VOD

Super Frenchie (doc) — VOD

8 p.m.

Emergency Call (season premiere) — ABC

9 p.m.

Dynasty — The CW

Pause With Sam Jay — HBO

Dateline ("The Pink Gun Mystery") — NBC

10 p.m.

Who Gets to Be an Influencer (The NYT Presents doc) — FX

Cellmate Secrets (series debut) — Lifetime

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (series debut) — BBC America

Vacation House Rules (season premiere) — HGTV

Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos — Lifetime

9 p.m.

You Had Me at Aloha (movie) — Hallmark

10 p.m.

Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story (special) — Lifetime

SUNDAY

Pose

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Series Finale

Goodbyes are always hard, especially for a show like Pose, which did so much for trans artists behind and in front of the camera. After a joyous wedding day in the penultimate episode between Angel (Indya Moore) and Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel), the series finale of the hit LGBTQ drama isn't making this goodbye easy. Pray Tell (Billy Porter), having reconnected with his birth family following a medical scare, isn't out of the woods with his health. The timeline of Pose now brings us to ACT UP, the LGBTQ civil rights organization. Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) discovers an HIV clinical trial is denying access to people of color, prompting her to join ACT UP in an effort to get Pray Tell the meds he desperately needs. Porter's performance remains the only actor to date to garner individualized attention from awards season voters, but there's something special about his costars, including Rodriguez, Moore, Dominique Jackson (Elektra), and Hailie Sahar (Lulu). When Pose premiered in 2018, these scrappy actors worked hard to make a name for themselves, even if there was room in their craft for growth. Now, in the show's final hour, this cast deliver some of the best performances of the entire three-year run. —Nick Romano

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Biography: Bret "Hitman" Hart — A&E

The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors — CBS

Soccer Mom Madam — Lifetime

The Kings (docuseries debut) — Showtime

8:30 p.m.

Run the World — Starz

9 p.m.

The Chase (season premiere) — ABC

War of the Worlds (season premiere) — Epix

The Great Food Truck Race: All-Stars (season premiere) — Food Network

The Chi — Showtime

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth (season premiere) — ABC

Domina (series debut) — Epix

Breaking Bobby Bones (timeslot premiere) — Nat Geo

Black Monday — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Flatbush Misdemeanors — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change