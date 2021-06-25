What to Watch this Weekend: Time to meet Batwing and save Kate Kane in Batwoman season finale

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Also, Bosch returns for a final season, Netflix's steamy drama Sex/Life arrives, Liam Neeson gets chilly in his new action movie The Ice Road, more.

FRIDAY

Bosch

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere

In the eyes of LAPD Det. Harry Bosch, "Everybody counts or nobody does." And in the seventh and final season of Bosch, Amazon's longest-running original series, Harry (Titus Welliver) will have that motto put to the test once more as he investigates an arson fire that's claimed five lives, including a 10-year-old girl and a pregnant woman. As the case deepens, Bosch finds that there are powerful, shadowy forces at work. "The thing is that it's not just about money," Welliver tells EW. "With the money, the greed, comes corruption, and there's a connection to the underworld there. So the stakes are extremely high." Meanwhile Bosch's daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), assists hotshot attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) on a big case, and his faithful partner J. Edgar (Jamie Hector) struggles with his demons. -Oliver Gettell

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro)

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

Brazilian singer Liniker is making her acting debut in the Amazon Prime Original September Mornings in the role of Cassandra, a trans woman who is finally focusing on making her dreams come true when a knock on her door changes the course of her life forever. Cassandra never considered she'd ever become a parent, but when her ex Leide (Karine Teles) shows up with a young boy she says is also Cassandra's, she has to reevaluate her priorities. For the first time in her life, Cassandra has found the freedom to be selfish and really explore the meaning of true love - both of the self and of the romantic variety - on her own terms. Making space for a new person in her already broken heart is a struggle for sure. But if she is willing to bring down her walls just a little, she could begin to unravel generational trauma and find healing. Dare she allow herself to believe her dreams could be even bigger than she ever imagined? Resistance is futile and our protagonist is stubborn and set in her ways, which has helped her to survive all these years. It's a bumpy ride but well worth the journey. -Rosy Cordero

The Mysterious Benedict Society

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Series Debut

On the surface, this series - based on Trenton Lee Stewart's books - may have hints of Lemony Snicket or The Umbrella Academy or even X-Men, but there are no mutants or superpowers here, just a group of highly intelligent and skillful orphans recruited by Mr. Benedict - Veep's Tony Hale (in not just one but two roles!) - to help save the world from a global crisis. Gen Z: masters of TikTok and they can save us from worldwide evil. -Gerrad Hall

Wolfgang

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Sure, you know him as that guy who makes the food for all the stars at the Oscars. Or as the chef with all of those fancy restaurants in Los Angeles. Or who you've seen on HSN selling his line of cookware. But how did Wolfgang Puck become Wolfgang Puck? That's the question raised in this documentary, and the answer may surprise you. His humble - and horribly abusive - beginnings and fear of failure fueled a life driven by food and bringing people together. Come for the delicious and mouth-watering dishes, stay for the unexpected inspiration. -G.H.

False Positive

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Hulu's horror thriller, False Positive, marks a major departure for Ilana Glazer from absurdly hilarious and sharply observant Comedy Central series Broad City. The film tells the story of Lucy (Glazer) and her partner Adrian (Justin Theroux), who, on a quest to become pregnant, end up working with a fertility specialist, Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). As Lucy's belly grows, so do her suspicions that not all is as it seems at Dr. Hindle's disquieting clinic. "It's about how the patriarchy is expressed through medicine," says Glazer. In the film, Lucy assumes she has some agency. "Part of that is because she is white [and] financially comfortable, and [part is] because of the aesthetics of her relationship with her partner," Glazer says. "Lucy believes that, at a base level, she is free and in charge of her own decisions. But she's not." Like we said, creepy not funny. -Ruth Kinane

Sex/Life

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Let's talk about sex... and life. Inspired by BB Easton's book, 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Netflix's new super steamy new drama stars Sarah Shahi as horny housewife, Billie, who's struggling with being a devoted wife and mother while craving the freer, wilder days of her youth. Enter detailed memories about former flame Brad (Adam Demos) to keep her up at night. "It's about choices," Demos tells EW. "It's about going left when you could have gone right. It's about desire. It [asks], do you have to give up one part of yourself in order to fulfill another role? And on top of the thought-provoking things and topics that it brings up, it's just sexy and it's fun." As Billie tortures herself over her life choices, Brad unexpectedly reenters her life, making it all the more difficult to forget the many nights of intense pleasure they enjoyed - not to mention the committed relationship they were in and its traumatic end. See? It's more than just sex. But we totally wouldn't blame you if you tuned in just for the sex. -R.K.

The Ice Road

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Liam Neeson's latest action movie adds yet another mode of transportation to his repertoire: a big rig. Neeson and Laurence Fishburne star as ice road truckers who lead a rescue mission over a frozen ocean, after a remote diamond mine collapses in northern Canada. As they race to save the trapped miners, they'll face thawing waters, a massive storm, and a sabotage they never saw coming. Too bad the title Cold Pursuit has already been taken by another Neeson action film. -Tyler Aquilina

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Bosch star Titus Welliver is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Central Park (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Mythic Quest (season finale) - Apple TV+

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (doc) - Apple TV+

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You (Pride Month Concert Event) - Peacock

YouTube Pride 2021 (special event) - YouTube

Movies

Too Late - Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

Emergency Call - ABC

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - CBS/Paramount+

Charmed - The CW

9 p.m.

Charmed - The CW

Pause with Sam Jay (season finale) - HBO

10 p.m.

The Choe Show (series debut) - FX

Put a Ring On It (season premiere) - OWN

SATURDAY

11 a.m.

The Pioneer Woman: Ranch Wedding (special) - Food Network

8 p.m.

Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story - Lifetime

9 p.m.

Sand Dollar Cove (movie) - Hallmark Channel

SUNDAY

Batwoman

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Season Finale

Batwoman's season 2 finale is all about the fight for Kate Kane's soul - and Gotham City's. Ryan (Javicia Leslie) and the rest of the Bat-team join forces to stop Black Mask from instigating chaos in the city and save Kate (Wallis Day) from Circe's clutches. "The finale is incredible," Day recently told EW. "For the Kate Kane fans, they're going to love what happens in the finale. And I think for the people that love the twin dynamic, the Kate and Alice [Rachel Skarsten] dynamic, they're gonna love that because we don't mess about, we go in." Not only that, viewers can also look forward to the introduction of Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) as Batwing, Gotham's new hero. -Chancellor Agard

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Rebel Hearts (doc) - Discovery+

7 p.m.

A Discovery of Witches (season premiere/cable debut) - AMC

8 p.m.

BET Awards 2021 - BET

Picture Perfect Lies - Lifetime

The Kings (finale) - Showtime

This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular - YouTube/Facebook

8:30 p.m.

Run the World - Starz

9 p.m.

The Chase - ABC

Kevin Can F**k Himself - AMC

Married to Medicine (reunion part 1) - Bravo

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (special) - CNN

The Chi - Showtime

Blindspotting - Starz

9:30 p.m.

Little Birds - Starz

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth - ABC

Black Monday - Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Flatbush Misdemeanors - Showtime

11 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change