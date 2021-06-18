What to Watch this Weekend: Pixar's summertime story Luca swims onto Disney+
Plus, Annie Murphy is a vengeful sitcom wife on AMC's Kevin Can F**K Himself, Rose Byrne gets Physical with her new Apple TV+ series, and more.
FRIDAY
Physical
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Series Debut
Rose Byrne stars in this new dark comedy about an unhappy 1980s housewife who unexpectedly discovers a passion for aerobics. With one revolutionary idea - recording at-home workouts on VHS tapes - her entire life changes. -Samantha Highfill
Luca
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Just talking about Luca, the latest movie from Pixar, evokes the warm and fuzzies. You can't help it. Maybe it's because most of us spent the last year confined to our homes, and this fun-filled film is all about your summer vacation fantasies made real: a sun-soaked Italian Riviera, colorful shades of gelato into a vibrant fishing village, and two sea creatures - Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) - enjoying it all. The film got some attention from the Twitter crowds after that first trailer dropped because it looked like an animated Call Me By Your Name. But that is not the case. Nor is this as emotionally devastating as something like Inside Out or Up. Though, there is joy in the simplicity of the story, which is all about two friends - not necessarily lifelong pals - helping each other grow after meeting at a pinnacle point in their lives. What's not to smile about? -Nick Romano
Elite
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
Netflix's breakout Spanish teen drama managed to find creative, acceptable ways to keep a majority of the cast that was initially set to graduate exclusive private school Las Encinas last season, but what of the massive imprint left from the departure of characters like queen bee Lu, and seductive aristocrat Carla? Enter the Blanco family, a set of three quarrelsome siblings with pockets full of tech money from their strict father, who's controversially the new director of the school. Oh, a prince enrolls at the school too. -Marcus Jones
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus Rose Byrne on Physical and Annie Murphy on Kevin Can F**K Himself, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Big Shot (season finale) - Disney+
Meet the Press Reports - Peacock
Movies
Fatherhood - Netflix
Siberia - Digital
Take Back - Digital/VOD
Rollers - Digital/VOD
The Birthday Cake - VOD
7 p.m.
8 p.m.
Emergency Call - ABC
Charmed - The CW
9 p.m.
Juneteenth: Together We Triumph - ABC
Dynasty - The CW
Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer - Nat Geo
Love After Lockup (season premiere) - WEtv
11 p.m.
Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson: # (Hashtag) - Comedy Central
SATURDAY
Check local listings
Hindenburg: The New Evidence - PBS
7 a.m.
Juneteenth Movie Marathon (Selma, The Hate U Give, BlacKkKlansman, Green Book, Hidden Figures) - FX
8 p.m.
Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America (special) - History
Secrets of a Marine's Wife - Lifetime
Honoring Our Kings: A Black Dad Conversation - OWN
9 p.m.
Her Pen Pal (movie) - Hallmark Channel
SUNDAY
Evil
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+
Season Premiere
Is it possible for Evil season 2 to be even wilder than season 1? Katja Herbers thinks so. "[With] the first season, what I really enjoy about the show is that it's so bonkers, for lack of a better word. And I think the second season is going to be even more that," says Herbers, who plays forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard. "The Kings, they just write such crazy, interesting, fun story lines for all of us. I think it's going to be a pretty wild ride." The new season picks up right where we left off, with Kristen dealing with the aftermath of killing the murderer stalking her family. "She's not lying awake thinking that she did the wrong thing. I think she thinks she made the right decision, but I do think that it's haunting her, the act itself," says the actress. "It's going to develop over the course of the season. At the beginning, she might seem a little more stressed or timid or something's not quite right with her. But I think it's going to start coming out in different ways." In other words, you're gonna want to stock up on canned margaritas for the season. -Chancellor Agard
Kevin Can F**K Himself
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on AMC
Series Debut
Executive produced by Rashida Jones, and created by Valerie Armstrong, this deconstruction of the sitcom wife sees Emmy winner Annie Murphy playing a woman who's realizing she's been made the butt of every one of her charismatic, pernicious husband's jokes. As she escapes the laugh track the multicam scenes provide at her expense, she, in single-cam format, begins to figure out what she really wants - and that just might be to be a widow. -M.J.
What Else to Watch
Check local listings
Masterpiece: Us (series debut) - PBS
7:30 p.m.
Bless the Harts (series finale) - Fox
8 p.m.
Selma (broadcast TV premiere) - CBS
Renovation Island (season premiere) - HGTV
Cradle Did Fall - Lifetime
The Kings - Showtime
The Girlfriend Experience (back-to-back eps/season finale) - Starz
9 p.m.
The Chase - ABC
The Chi - Showtime
Blindspotting - Starz
9:30 p.m.
The Moodys (season finale) - Fox
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth - ABC
Black Monday - Showtime
You, Me & My Ex (series debut) - TLC
10:30 p.m.
Flatbush Misdemeanors - Showtime
11 p.m.
Rick and Morty (season premiere) - Adult Swim
*times are ET and subject to change
