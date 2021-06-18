What to Watch this Weekend: Pixar's summertime story Luca swims onto Disney+

Plus, Annie Murphy is a vengeful sitcom wife on AMC's Kevin Can F**K Himself, Rose Byrne gets Physical with her new Apple TV+ series, and more.

FRIDAY

Physical

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Debut

Rose Byrne stars in this new dark comedy about an unhappy 1980s housewife who unexpectedly discovers a passion for aerobics. With one revolutionary idea - recording at-home workouts on VHS tapes - her entire life changes. -Samantha Highfill

Luca

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Just talking about Luca, the latest movie from Pixar, evokes the warm and fuzzies. You can't help it. Maybe it's because most of us spent the last year confined to our homes, and this fun-filled film is all about your summer vacation fantasies made real: a sun-soaked Italian Riviera, colorful shades of gelato into a vibrant fishing village, and two sea creatures - Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) - enjoying it all. The film got some attention from the Twitter crowds after that first trailer dropped because it looked like an animated Call Me By Your Name. But that is not the case. Nor is this as emotionally devastating as something like Inside Out or Up. Though, there is joy in the simplicity of the story, which is all about two friends - not necessarily lifelong pals - helping each other grow after meeting at a pinnacle point in their lives. What's not to smile about? -Nick Romano

Elite

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Netflix's breakout Spanish teen drama managed to find creative, acceptable ways to keep a majority of the cast that was initially set to graduate exclusive private school Las Encinas last season, but what of the massive imprint left from the departure of characters like queen bee Lu, and seductive aristocrat Carla? Enter the Blanco family, a set of three quarrelsome siblings with pockets full of tech money from their strict father, who's controversially the new director of the school. Oh, a prince enrolls at the school too. -Marcus Jones

