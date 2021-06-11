What to Watch this Weekend: Lights up on In the Heights as musical finally hits the screen

FRIDAY

Flack

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere

Flack - which moves from Pop TV to Amazon for its second season - stars Anna Paquin as Robyn, an American PR executive and fixer to the rich and powerful who's living in London. But while she's busy fixing everyone else's lives, hers is falling apart. When last we saw Robyn, she completely self-destructed and managed to cause major damage to those closest to her, including her sister Ruth (Genevieve Angelson). "In season 2, Robyn has got herself clean, she's replacing her addictions with new ones like exercise but she is very much holding on by the whites of her knuckles," series creator Oliver Lansley teases to EW. -Rosy Cordero

In the Heights

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Pop the champagne! The movie of the summer is finally here. After a decade of delays, the big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Broadway musical In the Heights is finally here and damnnnnn, does it bring the fireworks. Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and starring Anthony Ramos (Broadway's Hamilton, A Star Is Born) in the lead role of local bodega owner Usnavi, Miranda's vibrant musical is set in Upper Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood and follows the lives of the people - many of them immigrants or children of immigrants - who live and work there. This is a story of a community with dreams, big and small: some to make it out of the barrio, others to achieve something their parents never could due to lack of opportunity. Chu's energetic movie is bursting at the seams with joy, color, and culture, and it's exactly the bombastic celebration of community we need right now. Indeed, you'll start to think you're in some Technicolor dream yourself just watching it. -Ruth Kinane

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus Lupin season 2 and the return of Tuca & Bertie, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Home Before Dark (season premiere) - Apple TV+

The Devil Made Me Do It (doc) - Discovery+

Timewasters (series debut) - IMDb TV

Lupin (season premiere) - Netflix

Movies

Skater Girl - Netflix

8 p.m.

Emergency Call - ABC

Charmed - The CW

8:25 p.m.

Sydney to the Max - Disney Channel / DisneyNOW

9 p.m.

Dynasty - The CW

10 p.m.

11 p.m.

Betty (season premiere) - HBO

SATURDAY

What Else to Watch

10 a.m.

The Owl House (season premiere) - Disney Channel

7 p.m.

8 p.m.

Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story - Lifetime

8:30 p.m.

Young Dylan (season premiere) - Nickelodeon

9 p.m.

The Baker's Son (movie) - Hallmark Channel

SUNDAY

Fear the Walking Dead

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on AMC

Season Finale

Strand gonna Strand. That has been the lesson so far on season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead, and that lesson was driven home on last week's penultimate episode as Victor (Colman Domingo) was once again all too ready to sacrifice someone else's life for his own glory. Only this time it wasn't poor Sanjay he threw to a pack of walkers, but Morgan (Lennie James). And this time, Strand's gambit failed as not only did Morgan survive, but neither of them made it to the submarine weapons room in time to stop a missile from being launched that could spell doom for everyone. So, yeah, not Strand's finest hour. And what now? With the missile in the air, do any of our heroes (and, you know, Strand) have any chance of survival? Sunday's season finale will let us know who dies, who lives, and who has to live with themselves after all that has transpired. -Dalton Ross

Blindspotting

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Starz

Series Debut

Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs were admittedly very hesitant to make a TV series based on Blindspotting, the 2018 indie darling they wrote and starred in. "That was our passion project, our baby, let's not ruin it," Casal told EW. "But the idea of creating a vehicle for Jasmine Cephas Jones, who we think is brilliantly talented and haven't seen get that role yet, this felt like a project we should dive into." The duo's continuation of their Oakland-based story follows in the aftermath of the film's events, shifting the focus from Miles (Casal) and Collin (Diggs) to Cephas Jones' Ashley, the loyal partner to Miles and protective mother to their young son Sean (Atticus Woodward). While Casal serves as writer, director, producer, and showrunner on Blindspotting, he also reprises his role of the short-tempered Miles, who is incarcerated within the opening moments of the series. "We wanted to tell a story about, how does a family navigate and survive the prison industrial complex?" shares Casal. That also meant making sure Miles was only there "in service of Ashley's perspective on her new circumstance." Says Cephas Jones, "The system tries to break these families all the time, and we wanted to create a love story where they don't break. These two people fight for the love they have for each other." -Derek Lawrence

What Else to Watch

Movies

Dream Horse - VOD

8 p.m.

Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer - Lifetime

The Kings - Showtime

8:30 p.m.

Run the World - Starz

9 p.m.

The Chase - ABC

The Chi - Showtime

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth - ABC

Black Monday - Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Flatbush Misdemeanors - Showtime

11 p.m.

Ziwe (season finale) - Showtime

11:30 p.m.

Tuca & Bertie (season premiere) - Adult Swim

*times are ET and subject to change