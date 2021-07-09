What to Watch this Weekend: Black Widow finally brings Marvel back to the big screen

Plus, The Real Housewives of Potomac are back for a new season, HBO takes a vacation with class satire The White Lotus, and more.

FRIDAY

Black Widow

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+ (and in theaters)

Black Widow is finally stepping into the spotlight. Scarlett Johansson's redheaded super-spy has been a key player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, evolving from morally murky assassin to universe-saving hero. Previously, she's always shared the screen with her Avengers colleagues, but now, she's getting her own solo story, teaming up with fellow Soviet spies (played by Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour) to confront a conspiracy from her past. Natasha Romanoff's solo act has been a long time coming — fans have been calling for a Black Widow spin-off since the character debuted in 2010's Iron Man 2, and the coronavirus pandemic delayed the film even further — but this action-packed spy story is more than worth the wait. —Devan Coggan

Virgin River

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Virgin River is back with even more drama for this small little town. After quickly establishing that Jack (Martin Henderson) has survived his season 2 cliffhanger shooting, the story jumps ahead in time to a happily coupled Jack and Mel (Alexandra Breckinridge). But all is not smooth sailing as Mel confesses her desire to have a child, and Jack grapples with that revelation alongside Charmaine's (Lauren Hammersley) impending due date. Meanwhile, Doc (Tim Matheson) frets about Hope (Annette O'Toole), who is away taking care of an elderly aunt, and addresses a worsening medical condition. Preacher (Colin Lawrence) tries to care for Christopher, while keeping his eyes peeled for more trouble ahead. Which, it's Virgin River, so of course, there will be — along with plenty of townsfolk to help them through it and some new faces to boot. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

The Fear Street trilogy jumps back to the '70s for its second installment, which delves deeper into the history of the cursed town of Shadyside. In the summer of 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided between the campers and counselors who hail from Shadyside and those from its prosperous neighbor Sunnyvale, but horrors from the towns' shared history are about to cut the rivals down to size, quite literally. Where the first entry harkened back to '90s slasher movies like Scream, Part 2 pays homage to summer-camp horror touchstone Friday the 13th, while nodding to other classics from horror's '70s heyday. Let's just say the movie's characters are definitely familiar with Carrie. —Tyler Aquilina

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus CNN's new docuseries History of the Sitcom, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Luxe Listings Sydney (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

The Snoopy Show (new episodes begin) — Apple TV+

Entre Nos Presents: Frankie Quiñones: Superhomies (comedy special) — HBO Max

This Way Up (season premiere) — Hulu

Leverage: Redemption (series debut) — IMDb TV

How to Become a Tyrant (docuseries debut) — Netflix

Movies

Love Type D — VOD

7 p.m.

The Patrick Star Show (SpongeBob spinoff series debut) — Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

Secret Celebrity Renovation (series debut) — CBS

9 p.m.

Pete Lee: Tall, Dark, and Pleasant (comedy special) — Showtime

10 p.m.

World's Most Dangerous Shark? (special) — National Geographic

Dateline ("House of Horrors") — NBC

SATURDAY

Pruébalo with Rick Martinez

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on YouTube

Series Debut

Andrew Rea's popular Babish Culinary Universe expands with this new dish, featuring James Beard-nominated cook, writer, and pit master Rick Martinez. In each episode, he'll take viewers south of the border to explore the dynamic flavors and sights of Mexico, sharing meals with friends and his knowledge of the cuisine. "We're so excited for Rick to join the BCU, and thrilled with the Mazatlán experience he's shared in his new show, Pruébalo," Rea tells EW. "Until I can make it out there myself, I've been relishing in living vicariously through his singular experiences, be they culinary or cultural. Whether it's across stunning vistas, through bustling markets, or in his home kitchen, Rick's adventurous spirit shines through and lives up to his show's namesake: try this!" And that we will. —Gerrad Hall

Courtesy of Babish Culinary Universe

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

The 2021 ESPYs — ABC

Framed By My Husband (movie) — Lifetime

Cold Justice (season premiere) — Oxygen

9 p.m.

Crashing Through the Snow (movie) — Hallmark

Florida Man Murders (docuseries debut) — Oxygen

10 p.m.

SUNDAY

The Real Housewives of Potomac

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Bravo

Season Premiere

Pop the champagne, because we're headed back to the DMV this weekend to kick off another season with The Real Housewives of Potomac. Monique may be out after last year's shocking winery fight with Candiace, but there's still plenty of tension leftover from the reunion to set off a new season of Mid-Atlantic drama — especially between Karen and Gizelle, each of whom is furious with the other for some of the things she's said. As far as the other ladies are concerned, they've all experienced big changes over the course of the pandemic — and a new girl, Mia, joins in to add new energy to the group, the rivalries and allegiances of which are poised to shift throughout the season. As Wendy teases in the trailer: "One thing you learn about living in Potomac? It's a town of smoke and mirrors. You never know who you can trust." —Mary Sollosi

The White Lotus

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

HBO's new miniseries transports you to the gorgeous locale of five-star Hawaiian resort The White Lotus, but don't be fooled by the lush tropical beach, serene pool, and impressive breakfast buffet. The brilliantly searing tourist satire takes a scathing look at class warfare — namely, how rich white folks are just the worst. And there's no better social setting to prove that than a seemingly idyllic vacation spot that makes minor inconveniences snowball into complete mental breakdowns. The ensemble cast is full of laugh-out-loud scene-stealers who make their characters so believably lived in: Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, and so many more. But Jennifer Coolidge is at her most deliciously unhinged as a woman traveling solo to spread her mother's ashes, and the mounting passive-aggressive war between Jake Lacy's spoiled rich honeymooner and Murray Bartlett's tightly wound and increasingly overwhelmed hotel manager will have you rooting for neither but cheering for both over a suite booking mix-up. Creator Mike White (Enlightened, but also of Survivor fame) has done it again, turning awkward encounters and heavy themes into some of the most gut-busting hilarious material, and the music throughout will make even the lightest of scenes feel more intense than any action thriller out there. Plus the dreamy whodunnit mystery introduced in the premiere's opening scene of who died and why will keep you guessing throughout the entire season — because honestly, any of these awful people could understandably fit the bill. This would be the vacation of your nightmares, but it's certainly the binge of your dreams. —Sydney Bucksbaum

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

Masterpiece: Unforgotten (season premiere) — PBS

Professor T (series debut) — PBS

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

Run the World (season finale) — Starz

9 p.m.

The Chase — ABC

Kevin Can F**k Himself — AMC

History of the Sitcom (back-to-back episode docuseries debut) — CNN

Battle on the Beach (series debut) — HGTV

The Chi — Showtime

9:30 p.m.

Little Birds — Starz

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

Forensic Files II (season premiere) — HLN

Black Monday — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Flatbush Misdemeanors — Showtime

11 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change