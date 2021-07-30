What to Watch this Weekend: The Pogues are back in town in Outer Banks season 2
Plus, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt take a Jungle Cruise, HSMTMTS drops the curtain on season 2, and more.
FRIDAY
The Pursuit of Love
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Series Debut
Turn back the clock with Amazon Prime Video's highly-anticipated adaptation of Nancy Mitford's 1945 novel, The Pursuit of Love. Written and directed by Emily Mortimer, the female-driven period drama stars Lily James along with Dominic West, Andrew Scott, and Emily Beecham and is set in pre-WWII Europe as political divisions divide the nation but the upper-class Radlett family women are consumed by a desire for love and marriage instead. As Linda (James), the most beautiful and wayward daughter, and her best friend and cousin Fanny (Beecham) hunt for the ideal husband, their friendship will be put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart to increasingly wild and outrageous places. The series promises to explore questions of growing up, freedom, friendship, sex, and the mysteries of love, all in a romantic, at times comedic, but ultimately tragic drama. —Sydney Bucksbaum
Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Series Debut
Sure, a docuseries where each episode revolves around a gadget sounds more Science Channel than MTV, but bring in Grammy and Oscar-winning music producer Mark Ronson to host, and all of the sudden even the most casual music fans get hooked in by moments like Dave Grohl sharing a nice anecdote about how Kurt Cobain used a strobe light to get the band in sync for Nirvana performances, a quick demonstration of how a sample results in a catchy tune, and Charli XCX schooling the "Uptown Funk" artist on how to make singing with maximum autotune sound artful. —Marcus Jones
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Season Finale
It's curtains for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, and if you think the meta-comedy is ending this season without more musical theater hijinks and romantic intrigue, then what show have you been watching all this time?! It's finally time for the all-important Menkies — that's the Alan Menken high school musical theater awards, of course — but how will East High's Beauty and the Beast measure up to North High's ridiculously professional performance? Only one way to find out: by streaming the season 2 finale. —S.B.
Jungle Cruise
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+ (with Premier Access)
You won't need a Fastpass for this movie — but you will need $30 to watch it via Disney+ Premier Access if you choose to avoid a movie theater. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this inspired-by-the-attraction adventure, Jungle Cruise, as a wisecracking skipper (Johnson) and researcher (Blunt) trying to find a very special tree. Their journey down the Amazon River brings them face to face with dangerous animals, villains galore (Paul Giamatti! Jesse Plemons! Edgar Ramirez!), and supernatural forces lurking in the rainforest. It's all the fun of the ride, minus the humidity and mosquitos.
Outer Banks
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
All's fair in love and treasure hunts. It's finally time to reunite with your favorite Pogues as Outer Banks season 2 drops Friday. And if you thought season 1's hunt for the Royal Merchant gold was wild, you haven't seen anything yet. From high speed chases to alligator attacks to massive explosions and even, gulp, dead bodies, this Netflix series cranked up the intensity this season. But really all we want to know is if JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kiara (Madison Bailey) finally get together — sorry Pope (Jonathan Daviss)! — and if John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) will stay together. We've got our priorities in order! —S.B.
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus Chase Stokes on what to expect in Outer Banks season 2, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Centaurworld (animated children's series debut) — Netflix
The Demi Lovato Show (series debut) — The Roku Channel
Movies
The Last Mercenary — Netflix
Five Rules of Success — Digital
Masquerade — Digital/VOD
Ride the Eagle — Digital/VOD
The Exchange — Digital/VOD
Finding Kendrick Johnson (doc) — VOD
Enemies of the State — VOD
8 p.m.
Secret Celebrity Renovation — CBS
Burden of Truth (season premiere) — The CW
9 p.m.
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (series debut) — National Geographic
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
Eden: Untamed Planet — AMC/BBC America
You're Not Safe Here (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
48 Hours (back-to-back episodes) — CBS
Love, For Real (movie) — Hallmark
SUNDAY
Check local listings
Road Runners (doc) — World Channel/PBS app platforms
8 p.m.
36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards — BET
The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo
The End (back-to-back episodes) — Showtime
Power Book III: Raising Kanan — Starz
9 p.m.
Kevin Can F**k Himself (season finale) — AMC
History of the Sitcom — CNN
Wellington Paranormal — The CW
War of the Worlds (season finale) — Epix
The White Lotus — HBO
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (season finale) — National Geographic
The Chi (season finale) — Showtime
Blindspotting — Starz
9:30 p.m.
Dead Pixels — The CW
The Deceived — Starz
10 p.m.
Domina (season finale) — Epix
Black Monday (season finale) — Showtime
10:30 p.m.
Flatbush Misdemeanors (season finale) — Showtime
11 p.m.
*times are ET and subject to change
