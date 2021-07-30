Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt take a Jungle Cruise, HSMTMTS drops the curtain on season 2, and more.

What to Watch this Weekend: The Pogues are back in town in Outer Banks season 2

FRIDAY

The Pursuit of Love

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

Turn back the clock with Amazon Prime Video's highly-anticipated adaptation of Nancy Mitford's 1945 novel, The Pursuit of Love. Written and directed by Emily Mortimer, the female-driven period drama stars Lily James along with Dominic West, Andrew Scott, and Emily Beecham and is set in pre-WWII Europe as political divisions divide the nation but the upper-class Radlett family women are consumed by a desire for love and marriage instead. As Linda (James), the most beautiful and wayward daughter, and her best friend and cousin Fanny (Beecham) hunt for the ideal husband, their friendship will be put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart to increasingly wild and outrageous places. The series promises to explore questions of growing up, freedom, friendship, sex, and the mysteries of love, all in a romantic, at times comedic, but ultimately tragic drama. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Debut

Sure, a docuseries where each episode revolves around a gadget sounds more Science Channel than MTV, but bring in Grammy and Oscar-winning music producer Mark Ronson to host, and all of the sudden even the most casual music fans get hooked in by moments like Dave Grohl sharing a nice anecdote about how Kurt Cobain used a strobe light to get the band in sync for Nirvana performances, a quick demonstration of how a sample results in a catchy tune, and Charli XCX schooling the "Uptown Funk" artist on how to make singing with maximum autotune sound artful. —Marcus Jones

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Season Finale

It's curtains for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, and if you think the meta-comedy is ending this season without more musical theater hijinks and romantic intrigue, then what show have you been watching all this time?! It's finally time for the all-important Menkies — that's the Alan Menken high school musical theater awards, of course — but how will East High's Beauty and the Beast measure up to North High's ridiculously professional performance? Only one way to find out: by streaming the season 2 finale. —S.B.

Jungle Cruise

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+ (with Premier Access)

You won't need a Fastpass for this movie — but you will need $30 to watch it via Disney+ Premier Access if you choose to avoid a movie theater. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this inspired-by-the-attraction adventure, Jungle Cruise, as a wisecracking skipper (Johnson) and researcher (Blunt) trying to find a very special tree. Their journey down the Amazon River brings them face to face with dangerous animals, villains galore (Paul Giamatti! Jesse Plemons! Edgar Ramirez!), and supernatural forces lurking in the rainforest. It's all the fun of the ride, minus the humidity and mosquitos.

Outer Banks

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

All's fair in love and treasure hunts. It's finally time to reunite with your favorite Pogues as Outer Banks season 2 drops Friday. And if you thought season 1's hunt for the Royal Merchant gold was wild, you haven't seen anything yet. From high speed chases to alligator attacks to massive explosions and even, gulp, dead bodies, this Netflix series cranked up the intensity this season. But really all we want to know is if JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kiara (Madison Bailey) finally get together — sorry Pope (Jonathan Daviss)! — and if John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) will stay together. We've got our priorities in order! —S.B.

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus Chase Stokes on what to expect in Outer Banks season 2, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

