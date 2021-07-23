What to Watch this Weekend: Ted Lasso shoots, Ted Lasso scores with season 2 premiere

Plus, He-Man and the gang are back with the new animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and the 2020 Olympics finally get underway one year later.

FRIDAY

Ted Lasso

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Season Premiere

The Ted Lasso cult is ever-growing. "Part of me was going, 'Yeah, yeah, what's the big hoo-ha about?' " new cast member Sarah Niles recently told EW of hearing the hype about the Emmy-nominated series, that is until she herself was lassoed, like so many, by the heartwarming comedy. "He's charming, funny, and got good teeth — what more can you say?" Niles joins the Apple TV+ series as Sharon, AFC Richmond's new sports psychologist, who faces an unexpected skeptic in everyone's favorite manager. "It's interesting when you get another person that comes in to this space, into this kind of family, and how everything has to shift around that," she teases. "So I think Sharon has one idea of how it's going to play, and she might be pleasantly surprised by how things turn out. Because you get the impression of Ted that he's one thing, he's all happy and he's always light and fluffy, but he's got a lot of substance. He's very smart and very sharp, so there's a lot more going on." —Derek Lawrence

Related content:

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

By the power of Grayskull! Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new animated series from the mind of Kevin Smith, is designed for fans of the original '80s cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, bringing back Prince Adam/He-Man (now voiced by Supergirl's Chris Wood) and the gang with an updated story set directly after the events of that original piece of childhood entertainment. "Everything I've ever worked on in like 27 years, this is easily in the top five of my favorite, most satisfying projects," Smith previously told EW. "We get to tell stories of abuse. We get to kind of tell stories of isolation, grief. We use these characters as long as they've been around — and most people consider them toys or action figures — to tell insanely human stories set in a very inhuman world." The cast also includes Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, who takes a prominent role in this next chapter. "I think what's so great about this is that there are characters for everybody and you can relate to different parts of each of the characters, even Adam," Gellar says. "It was sort of there in the original. There was no depth to him. Now you get what it's like to be these two people and keep these secrets. There's just so much more to enjoy." —Nick Romano

Related content:

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus the new Disney+ documentary Stuntman, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Oprah's Book Club: The Sweetness of Water — Apple TV+

Playing With Sharks (special) — Disney+

The Movies That Made Us (season premiere) — Netflix

Movies

Jolt — Amazon Prime Video

Blood Red Sky — Netflix

Settlers — VOD

Here After — VOD

Midnight in the Switchgrass — VOD

7:30 p.m.

Olympics Opening Ceremony — on NBC

8 p.m.

Secret Celebrity Renovation — CBS

Charmed (season finale) — The CW

9 p.m.

Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage (doc) — HBO

SATURDAY

Streaming

Destination Fear (season premiere) — Discovery+

8 p.m.

Eden: Untamed Planet (series debut) — AMC/BBC America

9 p.m.

Snapped Notorious: The Cleveland Strangler (special) — Oxygen

10 p.m.

Tig Notaro: Drawn (animated comedy special) — HBO

SUNDAY

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

The End (back-to-back episodes) — Showtime

Power Book III: Raising Kanan — Starz

9 p.m.

The Chase — ABC

Kevin Can F**k Himself — AMC

History of the Sitcom — CNN

Wellington Paranormal — The CW

War of the Worlds — Epix

The White Lotus — HBO

The Chi — Showtime

Blindspotting — Starz

9:30 p.m.

Dead Pixels — The CW

The Deceived — Starz

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

Domina — Epix

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (series debut) — National Geographic

Black Monday — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Flatbush Misdemeanors — Showtime

11 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change