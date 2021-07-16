What to Watch This Weekend: Power Book III: Raising Kanan dives into the villain's backstory

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key get trapped in a musical in Schmigadoon!, new docuseries on Naomi Osaka and Paul McCartney, and more.

FRIDAY

Making the Cut

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum's fashion design competition returns to Amazon Prime Video for its second season, this time featuring Jeremy Scott and Winnie Harlow as judges, a dreamy Malibu ranch as its backdrop, and just as much high stakes and high style as ever. The season challenges the designers to reinvent familiar textiles, design digital marketing for their work, and create a pop-up shop, among other assignments, and the champion of the whole thing will take home $1 million as well as the chance to launch a collection on Amazon. But the real winners are the fashionista viewers, who can order all the winning looks throughout the season as soon as the episodes drop. Tune in for inspiration to get creative — and maybe to add to your own wardrobe. —Mary Sollosi

Related content:

Schmigadoon!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Debut

Schmigadoon! Say that three times fast and then shuffle ball change your way over to Apple TV+ for their most earnest love letter to musical theater in the form of this dizzy series from Despicable Me writers Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul. After Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) get lost on a couples' retreat, they wind up trapped among the singing-and-dancing residents of the titular magical town. "I wanted to emulate the genre as opposed to being super specific," says Paul, who also wrote the show's music and lyrics. "It's The Music Man, it's Oklahoma!, and it's Carousel. It's this appreciation of how much musicals have meant to all of us." In a time when theaters have been dark for more than a year, it's also a tribute with a capital T and that rhymes with C and that stands for cool. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

McCartney 3, 2, 1

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Docuseries Debut

Maybe I'm amazed at the way Paul McCartney still puts up with all the Beatles questions, having answered them, ad nauseum, for the last six decades. Alas, here the 79-year-old is again, patiently reflecting on his road to fame with John, George, and Ringo; the tales behind some of his biggest hits; and his legacy as one of the most gifted songwriters in history. Thankfully, this new series comes with an added twist: super-producer Rick Rubin is the one querying Macca, giving his stories a slightly new perspective. —Alex Suskind

Related content:

Naomi Osaka

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Docuseries Debut

TKcopy

Related content:

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus EW's Joey Nolfi on why he's loving Virgin River, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Central Park — Apple TV+

Behind the Attraction (series debut) — Disney+

Explained (season premiere) — Netflix

Movies

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — Netflix

The Loneliest Whale: The Search For 52 (doc) — Digital/VOD

Great White — Digital/VOD

Die in a Gunfight — VOD

How to Deter a Robber — VOD

Check local listings

Icon: Music Through the Lens (series debut) — PBS

8 p.m.

Secret Celebrity Renovation — CBS

Charmed — The CW

9 p.m.

My Lottery Dream Home: David's Dream Home (special) — HGTV

10 p.m.

Rogue Shark? Extra Bite (special) — National Geographic

SurrealEstate (series debut) — Syfy

SATURDAY

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Globe (series debut) — Discovery+

8 p.m.

Wild Tokyo (special) — BBC America

Nobody Will Believe You (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (season premiere) — OWN

10 p.m.

Family or Fiancé (season premiere) — OWN

Dateline ("A Killing in Cottonwood") — NBC

SUNDAY

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Starz

Series Debut

After finding success in following the adventures of Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) in Power Book II: Ghost, the Power Universe is traveling back in time to show the origins of cold-blooded villain Kanan, who was memorably played on the flagship series by 50 Cent. "I knew it was Power, so that was the thing I was excited about," says Mekai Curtis of the audition process that led him to be the star of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. "I didn't care, I just wanted to be on Power. So when they told me, 'You're going to play Kanan,' I was like, 'Oh! Okay, all right.'" Set in 1991, Raising Kanan follows 15-year-old Kanan Stark — a "kid trying to figure out who he is in life," says Curtis. Kanan's mom Raq (Patina Miller) is a drug queenpin who wants more for him, but we all know how this story ends. Showrunner Sascha Penn shares that "the goal of the series is to understand how we get from this somewhat wide-eyed, fresh-faced kid that you meet in that first episode to Kanan Stark who comes out of prison in the Pelle Pelle jacket and immediately starts f---ing destroying everyone who gets in his path in Power." —Derek Lawrence

Related content:

100 Foot Wave

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Docuseries Debut

Surf's up. Wayyyyyyy up. The six-part HBO docuseries 100 Foot Wave chronicles big wave legend Garrett McNamara's mission to ride some enormous waves off the Portugal cast. He'll need all the help he can get — that includes the fishing village of Nazaré — to pull it off. The trailer gives you a sense of the size and unpredictability of this swell, and McNamara is of purpose when reflecting on this deadly pursuit. "Fear is something we choose," he says in a voiceover. "Fear is when we're not in the moment. For the big wave, the only thing that exists is right now." And right now, we're trembling in our flippers. From a safe distance on the shore. —Dan Snierson

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Serengeti II (season premiere) — Discovery+

7 p.m.

Charmed to Death (series debut) — Oxygen

7:30 p.m.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (season premiere) — National Geographic

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

The End (back-to-back episode series debut) — Showtime

9 p.m.

The Chase — ABC

Kevin Can F**k Himself — AMC

History of the Sitcom — CNN

Wellington Paranormal — The CW

War of the Worlds — Epix

Buddy vs. Duff (season premiere) — Food Network

The White Lotus — HBO

The Machines That Built America (docuseries debut) — History

The Chi — Showtime

Blindspotting — Starz

9:30 p.m.

Dead Pixels (season premiere) — The CW

The Deceived (series debut) — Starz

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

Domina — Epix

Black Monday — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Breaking Bobby Bones (season finale) — National Geographic

Flatbush Misdemeanors — Showtime

11 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change