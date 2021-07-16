What to Watch This Weekend: Power Book III: Raising Kanan dives into the villain's backstory
Plus, Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key get trapped in a musical in Schmigadoon!, new docuseries on Naomi Osaka and Paul McCartney, and more.
FRIDAY
Making the Cut
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Season Premiere
Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum's fashion design competition returns to Amazon Prime Video for its second season, this time featuring Jeremy Scott and Winnie Harlow as judges, a dreamy Malibu ranch as its backdrop, and just as much high stakes and high style as ever. The season challenges the designers to reinvent familiar textiles, design digital marketing for their work, and create a pop-up shop, among other assignments, and the champion of the whole thing will take home $1 million as well as the chance to launch a collection on Amazon. But the real winners are the fashionista viewers, who can order all the winning looks throughout the season as soon as the episodes drop. Tune in for inspiration to get creative — and maybe to add to your own wardrobe. —Mary Sollosi
Schmigadoon!
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Series Debut
Schmigadoon! Say that three times fast and then shuffle ball change your way over to Apple TV+ for their most earnest love letter to musical theater in the form of this dizzy series from Despicable Me writers Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul. After Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) get lost on a couples' retreat, they wind up trapped among the singing-and-dancing residents of the titular magical town. "I wanted to emulate the genre as opposed to being super specific," says Paul, who also wrote the show's music and lyrics. "It's The Music Man, it's Oklahoma!, and it's Carousel. It's this appreciation of how much musicals have meant to all of us." In a time when theaters have been dark for more than a year, it's also a tribute with a capital T and that rhymes with C and that stands for cool. —Maureen Lee Lenker
McCartney 3, 2, 1
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Docuseries Debut
Maybe I'm amazed at the way Paul McCartney still puts up with all the Beatles questions, having answered them, ad nauseum, for the last six decades. Alas, here the 79-year-old is again, patiently reflecting on his road to fame with John, George, and Ringo; the tales behind some of his biggest hits; and his legacy as one of the most gifted songwriters in history. Thankfully, this new series comes with an added twist: super-producer Rick Rubin is the one querying Macca, giving his stories a slightly new perspective. —Alex Suskind
Naomi Osaka
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Docuseries Debut
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Lisey's Story (season finale) — Apple TV+
Central Park — Apple TV+
Behind the Attraction (series debut) — Disney+
Explained (season premiere) — Netflix
Movies
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — Netflix
The Loneliest Whale: The Search For 52 (doc) — Digital/VOD
Great White — Digital/VOD
Die in a Gunfight — VOD
How to Deter a Robber — VOD
Check local listings
Icon: Music Through the Lens (series debut) — PBS
8 p.m.
Secret Celebrity Renovation — CBS
Charmed — The CW
9 p.m.
My Lottery Dream Home: David's Dream Home (special) — HGTV
10 p.m.
Rogue Shark? Extra Bite (special) — National Geographic
SurrealEstate (series debut) — Syfy
SATURDAY
What Else to Watch
Streaming
The Globe (series debut) — Discovery+
8 p.m.
Wild Tokyo (special) — BBC America
Nobody Will Believe You (movie) — Lifetime
Say Yes to the Dress (season premiere) — TLC
9 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville (season premiere) — OWN
10 p.m.
Family or Fiancé (season premiere) — OWN
SUNDAY
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Starz
Series Debut
After finding success in following the adventures of Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) in Power Book II: Ghost, the Power Universe is traveling back in time to show the origins of cold-blooded villain Kanan, who was memorably played on the flagship series by 50 Cent. "I knew it was Power, so that was the thing I was excited about," says Mekai Curtis of the audition process that led him to be the star of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. "I didn't care, I just wanted to be on Power. So when they told me, 'You're going to play Kanan,' I was like, 'Oh! Okay, all right.'" Set in 1991, Raising Kanan follows 15-year-old Kanan Stark — a "kid trying to figure out who he is in life," says Curtis. Kanan's mom Raq (Patina Miller) is a drug queenpin who wants more for him, but we all know how this story ends. Showrunner Sascha Penn shares that "the goal of the series is to understand how we get from this somewhat wide-eyed, fresh-faced kid that you meet in that first episode to Kanan Stark who comes out of prison in the Pelle Pelle jacket and immediately starts f---ing destroying everyone who gets in his path in Power." —Derek Lawrence
100 Foot Wave
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO
Docuseries Debut
Surf's up. Wayyyyyyy up. The six-part HBO docuseries 100 Foot Wave chronicles big wave legend Garrett McNamara's mission to ride some enormous waves off the Portugal cast. He'll need all the help he can get — that includes the fishing village of Nazaré — to pull it off. The trailer gives you a sense of the size and unpredictability of this swell, and McNamara is of purpose when reflecting on this deadly pursuit. "Fear is something we choose," he says in a voiceover. "Fear is when we're not in the moment. For the big wave, the only thing that exists is right now." And right now, we're trembling in our flippers. From a safe distance on the shore. —Dan Snierson
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Serengeti II (season premiere) — Discovery+
7 p.m.
Charmed to Death (series debut) — Oxygen
7:30 p.m.
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (season premiere) — National Geographic
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo
The End (back-to-back episode series debut) — Showtime
9 p.m.
The Chase — ABC
Kevin Can F**k Himself — AMC
History of the Sitcom — CNN
Wellington Paranormal — The CW
War of the Worlds — Epix
Buddy vs. Duff (season premiere) — Food Network
The White Lotus — HBO
The Machines That Built America (docuseries debut) — History
The Chi — Showtime
Blindspotting — Starz
9:30 p.m.
Dead Pixels (season premiere) — The CW
The Deceived (series debut) — Starz
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC
Domina — Epix
Black Monday — Showtime
10:30 p.m.
Breaking Bobby Bones (season finale) — National Geographic
Flatbush Misdemeanors — Showtime
11 p.m.
*times are ET and subject to change
