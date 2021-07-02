What to Watch this Weekend: Celebrate the Fourth of July with music, fireworks, and TV
Plus, Netflix's trilogy of terror Fear Street begins, and Questlove's directorial debut Summer of Soul comes to Hulu.
FRIDAY
The Tomorrow War
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
A future alien invasion becomes so bad that humans find a way to travel back to the present to draft the people of the past forward in time to fight them off. Enter Dan Forester, a combat veteran turned science teacher played by Chris Pratt, who just may have the brains and braun to help put an end to the impending war with the formidable, heinous-looking extraterrestrials. —Marcus Jones
Summer of Soul
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Given the cultural resonance of acts like Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Nina Simone, B.B. King, Mavis Staples, and more, one would think the festival that featured all of them on the same lineup would be a household name like Woodstock. That sadly wasn't the case for the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, the official footage from which was locked in a basement for decades because no studios showed interest in doing anything with it. Luckily, those in the know were able to reach Questlove, encouraging The Roots musician to make his directorial debut with this documentary that both gives the concert performances the exhibition they deserve, and contextualizes why the festival was so important yet lost to time. —M.J.
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Netflix kicks off its new trilogy of terror Fear Street in 1994, as a group of teenagers in the town of Shadyside discover the terrifying connection — involving an ancient witch's curse — between the gruesome tragedies that have plagued their town for decades. But that's just the beginning: Inspired by R.L. Stine's book series, the three Fear Street movies will tell an interconnected story spanning the sinister history of the town. (Part 2: 1978 arrives next Friday, July 9, with Part 3: 1666 following on July 16.) "I was interested in how we could reinvent the [slasher movie] genre a little bit," director Leigh Janiak told EW. "Part of that came from this opportunity to tell a different kind of story that had a bigger narrative, connected over all three, that you need to watch in a short amount of time to get the full experience. It's not a traditional sequel model." Still, Part 1 works just fine as a throwback slasher film, with echoes of '90s classics like Scream (and, also, a whole lotta blood). —Tyler Aquilina
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus Questlove on how he made Summer of Soul, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Roswell: The Final Verdict (docuseries debut) — Discovery+
Movies
The Boss Baby: Family Business — Peacock
First Date — Digital/VOD
Long Story Short — Digital/VOD
Werewolves Within — VOD
Till Death — VOD
8 p.m.
Emergency Call (season finale) - ABC
9 p.m.
Charmed - The CW
My Lottery Dream Home (season premiere) — HGTV
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
A Date With Danger (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
SUNDAY
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular & A Capitol Fourth
If you're unable to view in-person fireworks this Fourth of July, TV, as always, has your back. NBC's 45th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will feature performances from Black Pumas, Coldplay, Reba McEntire, and more ahead of Macy's iconic fireworks display above New York City's summer skyline. Meanwhile, on PBS, the 41st edition of A Capitol Fourth will feature pre-taped performances by Cynthia Erivo, Mickey Guyton, Pentatonix, and more from across the country, followed by a live fireworks show broadcast from Washington, D.C., with Vanessa Williams hosting. Also, the National Symphony Orchestra will perform John Williams' "Olympic Fanfare" in tribute to Team USA, as the country's athletes prepare for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It's the perfect way to celebrate this Fourth of July with a bang. —T.A.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
We the People (short-form animated series debut) — Netflix
Check local listings
Our Sacred Honor: An American Salute — Syndicated
8:30 p.m.
Run the World - Starz
9 p.m.
Kevin Can F**k Himself - AMC
The One and Only Dick Gregory (doc) — Showtime
Blindspotting - Starz
9:30 p.m.
Little Birds - Starz
11 p.m.
*times are ET and subject to change
